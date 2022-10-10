‘We are way behind’: City of Spokane wants to build more dog parks across the city

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to cater to you and your dog by building more dog parks across the city.

“If you are looking at national trends, we are way behind,” Garrett Jones, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said.

The first park is planned for South Spokane to help replace the unofficial park being displaced by a new middle school. The proposed locations are part of Lincoln Park, Underhill Park or Hazel Creek.

The Parks Department says over 2/3 of the public surveyed said the city is lacking dog parks. Now, the city is asking for your help to choose potential site locations for future dog parks.

At SpokAnimal Dog Park, dogs are busy playing fetch and saying hello to their new friends. One owner who goes to the park once a week says it takes him 15 minutes to drive there.

“If you are centralized [in] Browne’s Addition or South Hill, that’s a quite bit of a walk to get your dogs to the park,” Andy Liffring, a dog owner who lives in the South Hill, said.

Spokane wants to fix its dog park shortage throughout the city, asking the public to help design future dog parks in their neighborhoods.

“We look at every city-owned piece of property within the city limits, including non-parks properties,” Jones said.

City officials say they don’t have a dedicated budget for two dog parks yet in North and East Spokane. Jones said there is a great opportunity with Spokane Public Schools for funding the first dog park in District 2 in South Spokane.

City Officials say with the drafted guidelines, the City’s Park and Board members will decide the final locations for dog parks.

“They just need a place to take your dogs and let them off leash, relax and enjoy nature of themselves,” Liffring said.

The series is holding a series of three meetings to talk about the proposed locations.

• Monday, October 10, 6 p.m. – Friends of the South Hill Dog Park. The meeting is at Mullan Road Elementary Multi-purpose room.

• Wednesday, October 12, 7 p.m. – Southgate Neighborhood Council (Hazel’s Creek). The meeting will be held at ESD 101 in the Talbott Event Center.

• Tuesday, October 18, 6 p.m. – Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council (Lincoln Park). This meeting is virtual only, and the Zoom link will be posted on the Lincoln Heights website.

• Wednesday, October 19, 6 p.m. – East Central Neighborhood (Underhill Park). The meeting will be held at Liberty Park Library event room.

City officials say those unable to attend can send feedback to parks@spokanecity.org or Parks & Recreation, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201.

