ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Crews responded to an apartment fire on Cleveland's east side Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of East 71st...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Escape#Fire Drill#Accident#Metrohealth#Cleveland Fire Lt
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
WKYC

Portion of I-90 east backed up in Downtown Cleveland due to crash

CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound in Downtown Cleveland has been severely restricted following a crash Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident occurred near the exit ramp to Lakeside Avenue East, and witnesses reported seeing a truck turned over on its side. The right two lanes are currently blocked, while the off-ramp has been closed.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman hurt in carjacking incident: Parma Police Blotter

On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding a carjacking call. An arriving officer talked to the Parma caller, who said she was harmed during a carjacking incident that took place in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Stolen Hyundai: Snow Road.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two children die after crash during Ohio funeral procession ￼

Two children have died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron police department said the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday night […]
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy