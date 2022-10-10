Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Crews responded to an apartment fire on Cleveland's east side Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of East 71st...
Male rescued from water after vehicle crashes at Cleveland marina
CLEVELAND — Officers with the Cleveland Metroparks are being credited with diving into the water and pulling an unknown male to the surface after his vehicle crashed near the East 55th Street marina. We’re told the male had driven onto a pedestrian walkway before going through a railing and...
Crews pull truck from water at East 55th Street Marina
First responders are on the scene after a vehicle reportedly went into Lake Erie.
cleveland19.com
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-Team: 33-year-old man dead at Cuyahoga jail after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter Team gets results for neighbors who wanted a resident to clean up their yard on Elmwood Avenue. Resident Daniel Scoglietti had been fighting with city officials for two years. “Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good...
cleveland19.com
Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
cleveland19.com
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
Portion of I-90 east backed up in Downtown Cleveland due to crash
CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound in Downtown Cleveland has been severely restricted following a crash Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident occurred near the exit ramp to Lakeside Avenue East, and witnesses reported seeing a truck turned over on its side. The right two lanes are currently blocked, while the off-ramp has been closed.
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department said that a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living on Harvard Road in Beachwood likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest in a locked memory unit Oct. 2. Beachwood police deputy chief John Resek told the CJN Oct. 11 that the evidence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
Woman hurt in carjacking incident: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding a carjacking call. An arriving officer talked to the Parma caller, who said she was harmed during a carjacking incident that took place in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Stolen Hyundai: Snow Road.
6-year-old killed in funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
cleveland19.com
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Two children die after crash during Ohio funeral procession ￼
Two children have died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron police department said the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday night […]
GoFundMe campaigns started to help families of 2 boys killed in Akron funeral procession crash: How you can donate
AKRON, Ohio — Separate GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help support those impacted by the death of two boys who were both killed in an Akron crash during a funeral procession last week. You can see both GoFundMe campaigns in the links below:. 6-year-old Trevond Walker Jr.: Donate...
WKYC
I-77 North reopens in Summit County after crash caused closure near Ghent Road
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — There was a big traffic alert for drivers who take I-77 North in Summit County. All lanes of I-77 North were temporarily closed just north of Ghent Road in Bath Township due to a crash. The roadway has since reopened, ODOT confirmed around 7:40 a.m....
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0