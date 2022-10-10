ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in deadly shooting on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May 2022. Reginald Parham is wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old unidentified victim, who police say was found dead from a gunshot wound on Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta on May 28. Authorities...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police looking for suspect in top drug bust in department's history

ATLANTA - After one of the biggest drug busts in Atlanta Police Department's history, officers said they are now searching for the man they believe is responsible for trafficking it. Police said they seized 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car crashes downtown while trying to get away from carjackers

ATLANTA - A downtown carjacking turned into a shooting and crash. Now, police are left putting together the pieces to the crime scene. It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Atlanta police said a man's car was being stolen. When he...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three charged in death of man left bound with duct tape in home for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three suspects for the murder of someone left dead in a home, bound with duct tape for days. Investigators arrested Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Felming and Daniel Gillstrap for the murder of Stiles Stilley. They're in Douglas County Jail, held without bond on several charges: felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and motor vehicle theft.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash

ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home

ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
ATLANTA, GA

