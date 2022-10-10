Read full article on original website
Residential Fire in Santa Ana Knocked Down in 34 Minutes
Firefighters contained a residential fire in under an hour Wednesday in Santa Ana. Fire crews were called at approximately 12:09 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Moore Avenue where they encountered an aggressive fire with flames coming out of the residence, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Two...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Entering I-15 in Temecula Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 44-year-old motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig...
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Crash Entering 15 Freeway in Temecula
A motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday in a crash while entering Interstate 15 via an on-ramp in Temecula. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. at the Rancho California Road entrance to northbound I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the rider, whose identity was not immediately released,...
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
Brush Fire Burning in Canyon Country
A fire was burning in about two acres of brush Tuesday in the Canyon Country area. Firefighters were sent to Soledad Canyon and Capra roads at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Nearby Metrolink tracks were closed in the area as a precaution for...
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Temecula Street Identified
A senior who was run over and killed by her husband in front of their Temecula home after she fell into the path of his car, where he couldn’t see her, was identified Tuesday. Sharon A. Miller-Dzurinda, 73, was fatally injured at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection...
San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Hawaiian Gardens
The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Norwalk...
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Authorities Investigating After Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster Found
A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of Fifth Street East, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday morning, the...
LASD: Sisters, 9 and 11, Reported Missing in Lancaster, Possibly With Uncle
Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago. Prentis John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temescal Valley Crash Identified
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on a Temescal Valley street was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Riverside man. Nathan Ulrey was fatally injured about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Knabe Road, near Desert Acacia Lane, just west of Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that...
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery
A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant’s illegal gambling operation. Niem Ngoc Ha, 47, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13 in federal court in Santa Ana. Ha admitted paying $128,000 in bribes to then-Officer Steven Lopez in...
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A convicted felon accused of killing and hiding the remains of a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman and her unborn child was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.
