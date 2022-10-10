ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
SILVER PEAK, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Ning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Chinese Chip Stocks#New U S Export Rules#Cnbc#Hang Seng#Hua Hong Semiconductor#The Hang Seng Tech#The Shenzhen Component#Csi#Msci#The Bank Of Korea
NBC San Diego

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
NBC San Diego

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages

LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC San Diego

UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer

Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy