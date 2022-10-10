ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Another nice one today, slight rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look like a sunny and nice one with highs into the mid-70s. Another quiet night is also likely. Tomorrow, a warm front moves across eastern Iowa and as humidity climbs, a few isolated storms may flare up. A cold front is still on track to move through tomorrow night into Wednesday which may also generate a few showers or storms. At this time, activity is expected to be light with overall rainfall amounts confined to a few tenths of an inch, if that. As these fronts move through, you’ll notice the wind both days with gusts of 25+ mph likely. Thursday will be dominated by gusty northwest winds of 30+ mph and cool highs into the 50s.
