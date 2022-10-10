ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Learn about the Boston murder that changed the American legal system

Author Jan Brogan tells the story of the 1976 murder of Boston native and Harvard football player Andrew Puopolo. “The Combat Zone: Murder, Race, and Boston’s Struggle for Justice” tells the story of Boston native and Harvard football player Andrew Puopolo’s 1976 murder. “The book is really...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Rotmans furniture store in Worcester to close after more than six decades

The labyrinthine retailer, located at 725 Southbridge St., will be closed Oct. 12-13 before a going-out-of-business sale commences on Friday, Oct. 14. Rotmans Furniture, a mammoth Worcester institution that has sold furnishings, mattresses, and carpets since 1956, will close by the end of the year, the business confirmed Tuesday. “It’s...
WORCESTER, MA

