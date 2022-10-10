Read full article on original website
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 25 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, at 2:29 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Police...
beavercountyradio.com
One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
11-year-old killed in rollover crash in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
WFMJ.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
beavercountyradio.com
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary
(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver
(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
Man shot, killed in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County 911, police and emergency medical services units were called to the area of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard at 3:20 p.m. Allegheny County police said responding units found...
explore venango
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
WFMJ.com
Two lanes reopened after head on crash on I-80 Eastbound near Austintown
Sections of I-80 Eastbound were closed after a head on crash on a ramp near SR-46 in Austintown. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash originated from a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the ramp striking another head on. Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes have reopened to traffic, but...
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
Woman in critical condition after crashing into telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed her car into a telephone pole in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Greentree Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports for a single-vehicle crash. Police...
Mercer County man caught cheating at fishing tournament charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio. — Authorities say two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament have been indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Forty-two-year-old Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and...
wtae.com
Woman charged after newborn baby girl is dropped on her head in Armstrong County
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Police said charges have been filed against a woman after a newborn baby girl was dropped on her head. The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday on Oak Avenue. Police said, as they were investigating, Sarah Lugo, 41, of Kittanning, fled the scene. Police said...
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
explore venango
Cranberry Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment After Cow Found Wandering on Route 322
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have filed a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge against a Cranberry man after his livestock was found wandering on U.S. Route 322. According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office, troopers were dispatched to the area of...
beavercountyradio.com
Darlington Man Falls Asleep Behind Wheel and Wrecks in North Beaver Township
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa. State police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 4:50 AM Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, on Pa. State Route 18 in North Beaver Township. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned...
Divers in Pennsylvania continue to search for missing persons in Ohio River
PITTSBURGH, PA – Divers from Adventures with Purpose and Chaos Drivers were scouring the Ohio and Monongahela Rivers on Saturday to find answers and find closure to cold cases and have already found an unexpected discovery. News outlets say in looking for 2 separate missing persons, 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing since 2020, and 78-year-old Bunnie […]
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
