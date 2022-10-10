ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enon Valley, PA

One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Sate Police Investigating Lawrence County Burglary

(Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are investigating after a 46-year-old Volant man reported that over $2500.00 worth of tools were stolen from his garage. Troopers said in a release that the burglary occurred in the area of Fayette Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Twp.,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
New Galilee Woman Charged with DUI After Traffic Stop in Big Beaver

(Big Beaver Borough, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged a New Galilee woman with a DUI after a traffic stop at Larchwood and Rosewood Drives in Big Beaver Borough. Troopers said via release that they stop a 2018 Ford Explorer that was being driven...
NEW GALILEE, PA
Man shot, killed in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County 911, police and emergency medical services units were called to the area of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard at 3:20 p.m. Allegheny County police said responding units found...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
SENECA, PA
