Austin, TX

Cameron Dicker, former Texas Longhorns kicker, boots late field goal to help Philly stay unbeaten

By Billy Gates
 6 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KXAN) — Dicker The Kicker hasn’t missed a beat.

Former Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker nailed the go-ahead field goal in his NFL debut Sunday, helping lift the Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Dicker accounted for eight of the Eagles’ points Sunday, scoring on every kick he attempted . He kicked two extra points after touchdown runs by quarterback Jalen Hurts and made two field goals in the second half. He booted a 42-yarder with 9:57 in the third quarter for his first-ever NFL field goal, and then provided the eventual game-winning kick from 23 yards with 1:45 left in the game. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0.

“All the credit to him, he made the kick in a huge moment,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “The guys really embraced him and made him feel welcome.”

Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) and Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Cameron Dicker (13) celebrate after a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Dicker was signed to the team’s practice squad earlier in the week to fill in for Jake Elliott, who injured his ankle in last week’s game against Jacksonville. Elliott’s injury isn’t expected to keep him out long-term, so Dicker’s NFL future — at least in the interim — is unclear. However, this could serve as a nice audition for other NFL teams who need some consistency at the position.

Dicker signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He kicked three extra points in the preseason before he was cut, and then he joined the Baltimore Ravens for a short time before they let him go.

IN THIS ARTICLE
