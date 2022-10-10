ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland

Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
99.5 WKDQ

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

1990 Reds win NL pennant | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 13

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines. Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 13 in years ranging from 1950 to 2000. Headlines include the Reds winning the NL pennant in 1990, Gerald Ford picked as vice president in 1973 and six U.S. sailors killed in the boming of the USS Cole in Yemen...
