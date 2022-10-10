Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson has wild response to Ayo Dosunmu comparison for IU freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino
Mike Woodson had a dubious response when it came to one comparison for a star Indiana freshman. Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis can see the firepower in 5-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino. Can Woodson?. Jackson-Davis compared Hood-Schifino to Illinois legend Ayo Dosunmu during B1G Basketball Media Days. When asked what he...
Ex-Ohio State All-Conference Tackle Banned From Program, per Report
Kirk Barton, a onetime All-Big Ten performer, is accused of stealing team secrets while working as credentialed media.
Indiana basketball scheduling reflects Mike Woodson's aggressive philosophy: Don't hide.
Mike Woodson said as soon as he felt his team was ready to swing a heavy bat, he’d hand the Hoosiers one. The 2022-23 schedule backs that up.
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
H.S. polls: Final football and volleyball polls of the season
1, Brownsburg 8-0, 2. Center Grove 7-1, 3. Indpls. Cathedral 6-1, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 8-0,, 5. Carroll (Allen) 8-0. 6. Ben Davis 5-3, 7. Carmel 5-03, 8. Crown Point 8-0, 9. Westfield 5-3, 10. (tie) Elkhart 7-1 and Penn 6-2 Others receiving votes: Warren Central 4-4, Fishers 5-3 Class 5A.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, to try new restaurants, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great for both a casual meal and celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving delicious food.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm addresses controversial non-call from Purdue's win over Maryland
Jeff Brohm and Purdue squeaked away with a 31-29 win in a B1G matchup with Maryland. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. The Terrapins had a multitude of ill-advised penalties that changed the course of the game highlighted by an illegal man downfield during a two-point conversion on their last drive of the game. The Terps did not convert on the second try, but an earlier blocked PAT in the fourth quarter happened to define the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
CBS Sports
Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team
A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter shoulders blame for Purdue's disappointing 2021-2022 season
Matt Painter knows that his Purdue team last season could have done much better. The Boilermakers were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Painter thinks that Purdue should have won the B1G, the B1G tournament, and could have even gone to a Final Four.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football: IHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football season continues this week with games Friday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
1990 Reds win NL pennant | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 13
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines. Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 13 in years ranging from 1950 to 2000. Headlines include the Reds winning the NL pennant in 1990, Gerald Ford picked as vice president in 1973 and six U.S. sailors killed in the boming of the USS Cole in Yemen...
Comments / 0