The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70. The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO