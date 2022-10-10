Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
MLive.com
Late schedule change pits prep football state finalist against 2 perennial powers
LAWTON, MI – For better or worse, the Lawton football team will find out where it stands heading into the playoffs, after a late schedule change has the Blue Devils slated to close out the regular season against a pair of small-school powers. Lawton, currently ranked No. 5 in...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Clips Tecumseh
The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70. The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.
BC Central players, coaches look ahead after gunfire near game
Friday night's football game at Battle Creek Central was a night to remember in every definition of the phrase.
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
WKHM
Special Weather Statement for Jackson County
Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WZZM 13
Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant. Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties
A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
