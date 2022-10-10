ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown wraps up at Muddy Creek Raceway

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfIfD_0iSggIJb00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of racers helped the historic motocross venue come alive over the weekend, as riders competed for the 6th annual Cody Gragg Memorial trophy.

Matthew Burkeen of Cary, North Carolina took home the hardware this fall, as well as a purse of more than $31,000. Bluff City native and former national champion, Michael Brown, placed seventh.

Among the dozens of classifications and events, the course hosted a pair of pro events on Sunday.

Justin Rodbell of Prince Frederic, Maryland was the winner of the 450 Pro race, while Brandon Scharer of Gardena, California took the checkered flag in the 250 Pro race.

WJHL

Tennessee Economic Development Council holds fall conference in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Economic development leaders from across Tennessee are gathering in Kingsport for a three-day convention to discuss supporting the state’s economy. The Tennessee Economic Development Council will hold its fall conference at the Meadowview Convention Center. The question of how to best support Tennessee’s economy will be at the heart of conference […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Science Hill, DB advance to district soccer championship

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Hilltoppers will face the Tribe in a District 1-3A girls soccer championship after both squads earned convincing victories on Tuesday. Top-seeded Science Hill scored early and often against West Ridge, defeating the Lady Wolves 9-0 at Indian Highlands Park. Host Dobyns-Bennett battled with Daniel Boone in the nightcap, coming […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man

GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. GCSD: Woman shot in leg, deputies searching for man. Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Educator of the Week: Jeana Jessie, Unaka High School. Jeana Jessie does not just...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Scholarship awarded to local single mom who survived Colorado theater shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hollie Fraser said she decided to become a nurse after surviving the 2012 Colorado movie theater shooting. On Monday, she was surprised with a $20,000 scholarship to help her continue her education. The ‘Unplanned’ Movie Scholarship by Heartbeat International is awarded to mothers to help them get through school. Fraser, a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
