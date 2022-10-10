Dogtoberfest adoption event held in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — From 1 to 5 p.m., the Dogtoberfest adoption event took place in the parking lot of the Village Vet Animal Clinic in Broken Arrow.

The event featured pizza, games, a pet costume contest, free microchipping, and of course, adoptable dogs from Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Michelle Daniel, a practice manager at Village Vet Animal Clinic, said the event has been on hold for a few years because of COVID.

“It’s been a couple of years because of COVID since we’ve been to have everybody out, so we’re really excited. It’s just a fun day for Village Vet Animal Clinic to hang out with their clients and pets,” she said.

Daniel also said her favorite part was being able to interact with animals outside of a veterinary context.

“I think it’s just seeing everybody, you know, come out, and it’s nice, as a vet clinic, to be able to interact with the pets just on a fun basis, not when they’re sick or injured, you know, we just get to hang out and enjoy the pets,” she said.

The Tulsa City-County Library was also present at the event.

