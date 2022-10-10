At 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8, a Pepper Pike woman, 80, reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at Giant Eagle, 25105 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The woman believes that when a man began asking her questions while she was in the produce section, it was a distraction so someone else could steal her wallet. The wallet contained $200, her driver’s license, an insurance card, a credit card and more.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO