Read full article on original website
Related
Woman hurt in carjacking incident: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding a carjacking call. An arriving officer talked to the Parma caller, who said she was harmed during a carjacking incident that took place in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Stolen Hyundai: Snow Road.
Quick-thinking man flags down officer during scam call: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a man flagged down a police officer on Pearl Road after discovering that he was possibly being scammed. The man just so happened to be on the phone with an alleged representative of the Amazon Fraud Department. The caller was asking the victim to purchase a credit card, then provide the suspect with the information from his purchase.
Drunken passenger takes a walk down the highway: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a call on Nagel Road at the Interstate 90 westbound ramp at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 regarding a car parked sideways on the ramp and a man sitting on the guardrail. The man said his father, a passenger, had gotten out of the car and began walking after the son stopped the car.
Woman bites violent boyfriend to escape being choked: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the fire station, where a woman reported that she had been assaulted. An arriving officer found the Madison woman, who was visibly upset, in her car. The woman told the officer that her boyfriend, who lives on Cherry Lane, choked her after an argument about their relationship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shoplifters steal lobster, batteries from Sam’s Club: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Sam’s Club employee called police after discovering that a customer had stolen lobster not once, but twice, from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who identified the seafood shoplifter. The Cleveland man was cited for theft. Theft: Brookpark Road. On...
Cleveland Heights driver without license plate arrested on warrants: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Aug 23, police observed a black Chevrolet Cruze sans a license plate traveling on Royalton Road. The officer noted that due to fact that the back window was heavily tinted, any temporary tag or license plate wasn’t visible. After pulling over the Cruze, the officer noted that there...
Man driving 100 mph on Aurora Road found with loaded gun, marijuana: Solon Police Blotter
At 3:05 a.m. Oct. 9, an officer witnessed a Buick sedan traveling about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on eastbound Aurora Road. The officer followed as the car turned onto Liberty Road. On Liberty, the car became stuck in roadside grass. The driver surrendered himself and gave his...
Teen driver experiences nightmare of car stuck on train tracks: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to Prospect Road, where a teenage driver’s car was stuck on the train tracks. An arriving officer immediately contacted CSX, which was advised about the situation and quickly stopped an incoming train. After the vehicle was towed away from the scene, the officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In separate incidents, two women report wallets stolen at Legacy Village businesses: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8, a Pepper Pike woman, 80, reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at Giant Eagle, 25105 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The woman believes that when a man began asking her questions while she was in the produce section, it was a distraction so someone else could steal her wallet. The wallet contained $200, her driver’s license, an insurance card, a credit card and more.
‘Quick change’ con artists take Westlake clerk for thousands, police say
Surveillance cameras were rolling as two so-called “quick change" artists stole more than $2,000 in cash and merchandise from a local store.
Business owner reports altered $7,000 check: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, police were dispatched to a Town Center Drive business regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said her business accountant is her father. A month earlier, he had mailed checks at the Royalton Road post office. Due to recent issues involving checks being...
Ex-girlfriend with warrant attempts to escape from second-floor window: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 16, police were dispatched to Harbour Light Drive after a resident called police to say that his ex-girlfriend -- who had a warrant -- was at the home. An arriving officer located the suspect’s car. The woman stuck her head outside before seeing the officer and locking the front door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Explosion of Thefts’: Euclid police investigate dozens of stolen Kia reports
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his department has received dozens of reports of stolen Kias in the past few weeks.
cleveland19.com
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home
KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
Resident reports unknown man urinating near her home: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A report was received Oct. 8 about a man standing next to his car urinating. The vehicle had left the area prior to the arrival of officers and was not located. A resident reported at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 that a vehicle had sped past toward Mayfield Road in excess of 100 mph. Responding officers did not locate the vehicle.
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Suspected serial jewelry burglar arrested in Ohio
He's accused of stealing jewelry from multiple homes for over half a century and now a suspected serial burglar is under arrest.
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
cleveland19.com
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0