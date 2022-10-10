ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Gervais Reacts To Suggestion He Should Return To Host The Golden Globes In 2023

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Don’t expect to have Ricky Gervais back as host at the Golden Globes . The Office creator has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show.

After a fan shared a video of Gervais hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 for the fifth time, the Twitter user asked to retweet the clip “if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023.”

“F*** that,” Gervais quote retweeted the post adding a laughing emoji after.

His comment comes as the Hollywood Foreign Press will return to televise their event in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a press release following backlash for their lack of diversity. As the group makes changes, they recently signed a one-year deal with their long-term partners at NBC to broadcast the award show.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, Gervais talked about his approach to hosting these types of events and knowing who his audience is.

“Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren’t winning awards, who aren’t billionaires?” he told The Guardian . “It’s a no-brainer for a comedian. I’m a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn’t going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said… Think of the f***ing terrible things I could have joked about. It’s off the charts — It’s. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say.”

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced on December 12 and the award show will take place on January 10.

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight.
Michael Callan Dies: 'Cat Ballou' Star, Riff In Original 'West Side Story' On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the '70s and '80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday.
Ricky Gervais responds to call for him to host the 2023 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais has responded to the suggestion that he return to host the Golden Globes in 2023.The comedian and TV star has previously hosted the film awards ceremony five times, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker.
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her "complicated" relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes.
Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He's Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

"They tell me he's in college," said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago.
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers.
