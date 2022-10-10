ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayden, Browning help San Diego St. beat Hawaii 16-14

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack Browning kicked three field goals, including the go-ahead 26-yarder with 7 seconds to play, and San Diego State beat Hawaii 16-14 Saturday night.

Dedrick Parson scored on a 22-yard run to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive and give give Hawaii its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 1:19 to play and, after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Aztecs took possession at their own 35. Jalen Mayden was 5-for-5 passing for 50 yards as San Diego State quickly moved to the Hawaii 7 and then called timeout to set up for Browning’s winner.

Browning made a 45-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter for San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) and Mayden threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Byrd that made it 10-0 with 10:58 remaining in the third.

Hawaii (1-5, 0-1) answered less than 3 minutes later when Brayden Schager hit Zion Bowens — who finished with nine receptions for 108 yards — for a 66-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Browning made a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that gave the Aztecs a 13-7 lead.

Mayden finished 24-of-36 passing for 322 yards.

