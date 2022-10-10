Mayden, Browning help San Diego St. beat Hawaii 16-14
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack Browning kicked three field goals, including the go-ahead 26-yarder with 7 seconds to play, and San Diego State beat Hawaii 16-14 Saturday night.
Dedrick Parson scored on a 22-yard run to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive and give give Hawaii its first lead of the game at 14-13 with 1:19 to play and, after the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Aztecs took possession at their own 35. Jalen Mayden was 5-for-5 passing for 50 yards as San Diego State quickly moved to the Hawaii 7 and then called timeout to set up for Browning’s winner.San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Browning made a 45-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter for San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) and Mayden threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Byrd that made it 10-0 with 10:58 remaining in the third.
Hawaii (1-5, 0-1) answered less than 3 minutes later when Brayden Schager hit Zion Bowens — who finished with nine receptions for 108 yards — for a 66-yard touchdown catch-and-run.Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
Browning made a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter that gave the Aztecs a 13-7 lead.
Mayden finished 24-of-36 passing for 322 yards.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 1