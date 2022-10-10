Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Related
mymotherlode.com
New Cannabis Task Force Was Investigating In Tuolumne County
Columbia, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received multiple reports of a heavily armed law enforcement presence in the Columbia area last week, specifically near the unincorporated community of Jupiter. It was reportedly in relation to illegal marijuana grows. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they...
Amazon Fresh in Elk Grove begins hiring process
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening an Amazon Fresh grocery store in Elk Grove, however, details about the store are still few and far between. An opening date for the future store is still to be determined. Back in April, the...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street. The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
NBC Bay Area
Facebook Group Works to Track Down Stockton Serial Killer
A new Facebook group with members from across the globe is working to track down the Stockton serial killer. The group has been active for less than a week and it already has more than 2,600 members. The creator, Renee Myers, said apart from being an investigative tool, the group...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Stockton, CA
Stockton is a charming city located in northern California, with a remarkable selection of tasty food and drink. Stockton is known for its cultural diversity in food using fresh ingredients, and you can find a wide variety of cuisines. There is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether you are...
Fox40
Stanislaus County Shelter
With over 150 pets available at any time, the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency in Modesto is a great place to find your four legged family member. Many of our dogs are pure breed and with adoption fees of just $120 or less, it’s a great place to adopt. You can start you search for a pet online at www.StanislausAnimalServices.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Christmas Market Road Closures Announced
Twain Harte, CA– The mid-October Twain Harte Christmas Market will require road closures. On October 14th at 2:00 pm through October 16th at 10:00 pm, the following roads will be closed for the seasonal event. Joaquin Gulley Road will be closed from Meadow Lane to Fuller Road. Cedar Drive road will be closed from Joaquin Gulley to the Twain Harte fire jouse.
KTVU FOX 2
Car crashes into Livermore apartment
A driver was speeding before crashing into a on Tuesday night, firefighters said. The car was badly damaged and the driver was possibly ejected from the vehicle during the collision, firefighters said. The driver, who was not identified, was found on the front lawn of the apartment complex on Murieta...
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer
Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing CaseStockton Police Department. A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca. The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.
scribewilcox.com
Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors
California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why law enforcement is frustrated after Merced family’s kidnapping
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The kidnapping and deaths of a Merced family of four left multiple law enforcement leaders criticizing the state’s stance on crime. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke expressed his frustration with the judicial system during a press conference on October 5 where he confirmed the identities of four dead bodies found in […]
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found an adult man with gunshot wounds.
eastcountytoday.net
Object in Roadway Causes to Early Morning Crashes on Vasco Road
At 4:03 am Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a motorcycle crash on Vasco Road near the county line. The incident temporarily blocked traffic as crews worked the scene and it appears a tire or cement block were in the roadway which caused a 2-3 vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
The Valley Citizen
Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
185
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
Featuring local news and analysishttp://thevalleycitizen.com
Comments / 1