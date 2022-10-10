ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

korncountry.com

One killed in Franklin dump-truck accident

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash with one fatality in the 3100 block of S. Mauxferry Road, near Amity, on Wednesday afternoon. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the accident at approximately 2:45 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a fully engulfed dump truck, according to law enforcement.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man dies in Greensburg police custody; state police investigating

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. Colts to take on Jacksonville Jaguars for ‘Crucial …. Inaugural Autumntidings Fall Fest Set for Saturday …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project

INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said the school held a prayer circle at the high school football field Monday morning.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

