SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Non-profit organization Central Coast Funds for Children hosted an event to fundraise for kids in San Luis Obispo.

‘All for the Kidz’ Fundraiser Gala kicked off Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.

The goal is to fundraise $50,000 for children in San Luis Obispo County.

“I was a teacher and I have always thought children need a boost,” said the president of the non-profit Marilyn Blake. “So I would see at first hand how some children who did not come from families that did well struggled in school.”

Non-profit organization Central Coast Funds for Children has been around for 28 years, helping SLO County kids in need.

A total of $2,000,000 have been donated in almost three decades.

“In 2021, we gave $72,000 to the different organizations,” said Blake.

Many organizations across San Luis Obispo County benefitted from this fundraiser last year. that includes People’s Self Help Housing, Paso Robles Housing Authority and the Food Bank of SLO.

Silent auctions were happening at the event, as well as raffles.

“We’re going to do a live auction and we have some great things on the live auction,” said Blake. “One of them is the wonderful Tuscan home in a Tuscany region up in Vilano, Italy.”

The non-profit said they want to invest in the children of SLO County.

“If we don’t take care of our children now, things will look sad in the future because they are our future,” said Blake.

The post Local non-profit host fundraising event for San Luis Obispo County children in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .