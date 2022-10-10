Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads
Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
ocala-news.com
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County kicks off diaper drive this weekend
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC) is partnering with Publix Supermarkets and United Way Success By 6 to host a countywide diaper drive beginning on Saturday, October 15 through Saturday, November 5. During the diaper drive, Marion County residents can drop off unopened packages of disposable diapers and...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ocala-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River
This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
ocala-news.com
Edward “Pat” Miller
Edward “Pat” Miller of Citra,Fl passed away on October 5,2022 at the Ocala Regional Hospital from a Massive heart attack. Pat was a Veteran of The U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. He served at the end of the Korean War, and was a member of the Orlando American Legion for 31 years .
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
ocala-news.com
No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students
Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter: Residential developments may move forward
Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites. Commissioners voted 4-1...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Find out what breed was on full display on this weeks Horse Capital TV.
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Lake Kerr
The sun set over Lake Kerr resulting in this beautiful orange sky. Thanks to Jane Scherf for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
Wesley Butler
Wesley Butler passed away September 14, 2022. Wesley was born in Michigan and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1972 where he attended Grace Episcopal School and then moved onto Vanguard High School & enjoyed playing football. He was a realtor, builder & a businessman. He loved bowling, golf, water skiing & poker with the guys. He was a fun guy & lived life to the fullest; he is loved and will be missed by all.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested after trucker reports hit-and-run crash on County Road 42
A suspect was arrested after a trucker reported a hit-and-run crash on County Road 42 in Marion County. The driver of the Mack semi truck said he was eastbound on County Road 42 near County Road 452 at about 9 a.m. Monday when a white pickup attempted to pass him, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the white pickup failed to make sure the opposite lane was clear and had to quickly merge back into the eastbound lane. The right side of the pickup struck the semi. The driver of the pickup immediately fled the scene. The trucker provided a description of the pickup, the driver and a possible license plate number.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
villages-news.com
Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road
A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
villages-news.com
Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November
The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
