Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads

Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River

This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend

The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Edward “Pat” Miller

Edward “Pat” Miller of Citra,Fl passed away on October 5,2022 at the Ocala Regional Hospital from a Massive heart attack. Pat was a Veteran of The U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. He served at the end of the Korean War, and was a member of the Orlando American Legion for 31 years .
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

No Hurricane Ian makeup days for Marion County Students

Students in Marion County Public Schools will not be required to make up any days of class that were missed due to Hurricane Ian. The district closed schools for three days, from September 28 through September 30, as a result of the storm. After discussions were held with the Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter: Residential developments may move forward

Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites. Commissioners voted 4-1...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset Over Lake Kerr

The sun set over Lake Kerr resulting in this beautiful orange sky. Thanks to Jane Scherf for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SALT SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Wesley Butler

Wesley Butler passed away September 14, 2022. Wesley was born in Michigan and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1972 where he attended Grace Episcopal School and then moved onto Vanguard High School & enjoyed playing football. He was a realtor, builder & a businessman. He loved bowling, golf, water skiing & poker with the guys. He was a fun guy & lived life to the fullest; he is loved and will be missed by all.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested after trucker reports hit-and-run crash on County Road 42

A suspect was arrested after a trucker reported a hit-and-run crash on County Road 42 in Marion County. The driver of the Mack semi truck said he was eastbound on County Road 42 near County Road 452 at about 9 a.m. Monday when a white pickup attempted to pass him, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the white pickup failed to make sure the opposite lane was clear and had to quickly merge back into the eastbound lane. The right side of the pickup struck the semi. The driver of the pickup immediately fled the scene. The trucker provided a description of the pickup, the driver and a possible license plate number.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until November

The new Lake Miona Walking Trail may not officially open until early November. Director of District Property Management Bruce Brown on Monday morning provided an update on the trail for the Project Wide Advisory Committee. In September, Hurricane Ian dumped several inches of rain on The Villages. It had originally...
THE VILLAGES, FL

