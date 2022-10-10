Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.

OCALA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO