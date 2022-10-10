Community grieves with Singh family at Merced vigil

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Another emotional night in Merced where hundreds of people continue to gather to remember the family of four who lost their lives.

More flowers, candles, pictures, and notes appeared at Bob Square in Merced, for the third night of vigils.

“Our heart grieves for the Sikh community, which is a large part of the Central Valley,” said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.

People slowly gathered throughout the evening, honoring the Singh family lost too soon

“My wife Martha and I just wanted to come and let them know that they’re not alone,” said Garcia. “That we feel their pain, we feel for them as a community, they’re our neighbors.”

Many like Mayor Garcia grieving alongside family, friends, and now strangers, who have become like family, mourning together.

“I would hope that it encourages them to continue to do what they’re doing which is to live and to mourn but to not stop living and to share the beauty of each of the individuals that were lost,” said Michelle Allison.

The Singh family was kidnapped Monday morning.

A father, mother, uncle, and 8-month-old baby girl were found killed three days later.

While many people didn’t know the Singh family personally, they’re glad they’re sharing their story.

“I think that is healing. When you can talk about your grief so sharing that with us, I think it’s helpful for them and it was helpful for us to get to know them a little bit better,” said Allison.

LINK TO GOFUND ME HERE: Fundraiser by Jaspreet Kaur: In Memory of The Dheri Family (gofundme.com)

