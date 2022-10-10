ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday.

The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle’s record streak. The Sounders’ run ended this season.

Manoel staked New York to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute and added an insurance goal 10 minutes into the second half. It was Manoel’s first two goals of the season.

Daniel Ríos failed to become the first player to score in three straight matches for expansion Charlotte (13-19-3).

Carlos Miguel Coronel saved six shots for the Red Bulls. Pablo Sisniega made seven saves for Charlotte.

