Queens, NY

Watch: Burglars steal $50K in jewelry, cash from Queens home

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects made off with about $50,000 in cash and jewelry after they were caught on video burglarizing a Queens home last month, authorities said.

The suspects allegedly broke a rear sliding door to gain access to the home on  241st Street and 83rd Avenue on Sept. 29 at around 12:45 p.m., police said. Once inside, the burglars took jewelry valued at around $20,000 and $30,000 in cash, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

In a video released by the NYPD, the suspects are seen looking through a black bag before leaving the home with it and another white bag. Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

