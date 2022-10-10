Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville Pride Center marks first LGBTQ+ center in Metro in 40 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 40 years, there’s an LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville. The Pride Foundation had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the opening. The Louisville Pride Center on South 3rd Street will provide one location for the LGBTQ community to meet for meetings, social events, finding access to resources including mental health providers, and co-working.
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
WLKY.com
Capturing the Moment event gives cancer patients the red carpet treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patients from the UofL Health's James Brown Cancer Center were treated to a special day at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Tuesday. The annual event, Capturing the Moment, is a free photoshoot for the patients to take photos to reflect on their cancer journey. Starting in...
WLKY.com
JCPS students can graduate high school, ready for a career, through JCTC program
JCTC AMIT Center — Many students through Jefferson County Public Schools get to have the opportunity to learn specific trades while still in high school thanks to the district's academy programs. Now, Jefferson Community and Technical College is expanding its partnership manufacturing program with the district to all students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Housing Authority marks milestone helping 400 residents become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisville resident Tyese Stokes, home isn't just a place, but a feeling. As the holidays approach, the mother of two is excited to spend it with her family under their new roof. “I'm looking forward to creating new memories,” she said. Stokes participated in...
WLKY.com
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
WLKY.com
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
wdrb.com
Autumn on the River celebrates the rich history of Bethlehem, Indiana
BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival. Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison. Each...
spectrumnews1.com
Vendor talks success of this year's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Warm during the day but chilly at night — that’s what Beth White with Harvest Homecoming says is the perfect weather for a large crowd to come out and enjoy the fun. “Our vendors are very happy. They’re selling product and most of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Inside Indiana Business
Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion
New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
WLKY.com
Louisville Water Company praised for helping LFD battle blazes for 162 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's been an increase instructure fires in the metro in recent weeks, but the Louisville Fire Department said whether it's a vacant house fire or a warehouse fire, they're confident they'll be able to beat the blaze in a timely manner. All because of one thing.
WLKY.com
Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
Comments / 0