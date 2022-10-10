ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Louisville Pride Center marks first LGBTQ+ center in Metro in 40 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 40 years, there’s an LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville. The Pride Foundation had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the opening. The Louisville Pride Center on South 3rd Street will provide one location for the LGBTQ community to meet for meetings, social events, finding access to resources including mental health providers, and co-working.
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
Autumn on the River celebrates the rich history of Bethlehem, Indiana

BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival. Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison. Each...
Vendor talks success of this year's Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Warm during the day but chilly at night — that’s what Beth White with Harvest Homecoming says is the perfect weather for a large crowd to come out and enjoy the fun. “Our vendors are very happy. They’re selling product and most of...
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion

New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
Bandido Taqueria to open St. Matthews location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A local Mexican restaurant chain plans to open a new location in St. Matthews next year,according to Louisville Business First. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana is taking over the space at 4214 Shelbyville Road that was recently occupied by New Jersey-based Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-causal burrito franchise.
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
