Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
Madden Monday: After Steelers' 'embarrassing' loss in Buffalo, there's no doubt they're 'going to go into the bye 1-7'
If you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and, for whatever reason, you missed Sunday’s 38-3 loss in Buffalo, I’m guessing the first thing that went through your mind was: “Was it really that bad?”. In this week’s “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of 105.9 The X and...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called
As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bills fans disappointed in lack of 1 p.m. ET Sunday home games?
With the success of the Buffalo Bills over the last few seasons, it has seen the team playing in different time slots during the year. Are more Bills fans disappointed with the lack of 1 p.m. ET games on Sundays this season? Read more here:
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Steelers star retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
Major NFL Trade Rumors Swirling This Monday Afternoon
Major NFL trade rumors are beginning to swirl this Monday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule today. Now, it's believed the NFC South franchise is going to conduct a major fire sale. "Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions
The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout
Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
Ravens named as top logical landing spot for star WR by CBS Sports
The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few contributors step up for them at the wide receiver position over the course of the 2022 season. Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman and third-year pass catcher Devin Duvernay have each shown flashes, but with Bateman currently out with a foot injury, the team’s depth at the position has become rather thin.
Carolina Panthers Are Reportedly Firing Another Coach This Monday Afternoon
This Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. He's not the only coach within the organization reportedly losing his job today. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are also firing defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow's Carolina defense gave up 397 ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
NFL・
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0