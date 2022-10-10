ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Alabama, NY
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Buffalo Bills Db#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout

Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy