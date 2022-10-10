ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WKRC

Worker injured after getting trapped at food plant in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and rescue crews were called to a Tri-State food plant after a worker was trapped while on the job. It happened at Zwanenberg Food Group on Muddy Creek Road in Green Township just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. AirCare was called to the scene, but...
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

88-year-old Kentucky woman skydives to honor her late son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLKY/WKRC) - An 88-year-old woman from Kentucky went skydiving to honor her late son’s memory. “Life is what you make of it,” Bernadette Fife said. “I've never tackled anything like this before, and it's interesting.”. Fife dove 10,000 feet at Skydive Kentucky in memory...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Kenna's Carnival: Toddler with rare cancer uses wish to help other children

BLAINE, Minn. (WKRC/WCCO/CBS Newspath) - A wish came true for a 2-year-old Minnesota girl over the weekend, and she even used that wish to help other kids. Kenna Volkman was diagnosed with retinoblastoma about a year and a half ago. She had a tumor on her left eye before developing two more tumors that were treated quickly. She now has partial vision in that eye.
BLAINE, MN
WKRC

OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 8 of the 2022 season

COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the fifth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 11, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
OHIO STATE
