Worker injured after getting trapped at food plant in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and rescue crews were called to a Tri-State food plant after a worker was trapped while on the job. It happened at Zwanenberg Food Group on Muddy Creek Road in Green Township just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. AirCare was called to the scene, but...
88-year-old Kentucky woman skydives to honor her late son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLKY/WKRC) - An 88-year-old woman from Kentucky went skydiving to honor her late son’s memory. “Life is what you make of it,” Bernadette Fife said. “I've never tackled anything like this before, and it's interesting.”. Fife dove 10,000 feet at Skydive Kentucky in memory...
Former West Chester officer breaks down on the stand during Singh trial
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The jury got its first look at the alleged girlfriend of the West Chester man accused of killing his wife and three of her family members Monday. It's just one revelation at the start of Week Two in the death penalty murder trial of Gurpreet Singh.
Kenna's Carnival: Toddler with rare cancer uses wish to help other children
BLAINE, Minn. (WKRC/WCCO/CBS Newspath) - A wish came true for a 2-year-old Minnesota girl over the weekend, and she even used that wish to help other kids. Kenna Volkman was diagnosed with retinoblastoma about a year and a half ago. She had a tumor on her left eye before developing two more tumors that were treated quickly. She now has partial vision in that eye.
2 men face felony charges for stuffing weights in fish to win Ohio fishing tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) – Two men were indicted after they were accused of fixing an Ohio fishing tournament. Jacob Runyan from Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski of Hermitage, Pennsylvania were accused of stuffing lead weights into fish to win thousands of dollars in a fishing tournament. The two...
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Ky. amendment would prohibit any right to abortion in the state constitution
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ohio's six-week abortion ban has been in the headlines after a judge granted a temporary restraining order, but in Kentucky, voters will get to have their say on abortion rights, with a "yes" or "no" vote on Amendment 2. Abortion is currently banned in Kentucky under...
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 8 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the fifth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 11, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 2 No. 1 and 2 No. 2s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Moeller (16) 8-0 177. 2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153. 3. Lakota West (1) 8-0 151.
