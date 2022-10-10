Constantine, White Pigeon win on Friday

Both Constantine and White Pigeon won football games on Friday night.

Constantine won at Kalamazoo United, 53-26.

The Falcons actually trailed in the game, early. United found the end zone for a touchdown in the opening quarter, the seven points were the only ones of the opening 12 minutes.

But Constantine dominated the middle two quarters. There, the Falcons posted 47 combined points. The Falcons scored 25 in the second to take a 25-20 edge into the locker room for halftime.

Brayden Clark scored the first two TDs. His first was a 6-yard run, his second came on a 53-yard run. The Falcons led 15-7 at that point before United would bring the game closer at 15-13 with a TD.

On the ensuing possession, Dom Jacobs would score on a 38-yard TD run.

A field goal from Carter McGee right before halftime made the score 25-20.

All 22 points in the third quarter came from Constantine. Dean Topolski would run one in from 27 yards away for the first TD. The second came from Jacobs, it was on a 70-yard punt return for a score. The final TD of the quarter came from Clark, his third of the night. The conversion attempts on each of the last two TDs made the score 47-20 after three quarters.

Clark would add his fourth TD of the night in the fourth quarter, a 5-yard run.

The Falcons piled up 409 yards on 53 plays and racked up 19 first downs.

Topolski completed one pass, it went to Jacobs for seven yards.

On the ground, Clark led the way with 211 yards on 24 carries with the four TDs. Lukas Hagenbuch ran for 68 yards, Topolski rumbled for 63 and Jacobs added 60.

Jacobs led the defense, he made nine tackles. Bennett VandenBerg added eight tackles, McGee totaled seven. Topolski was in on six stops. Isaac Moore made an interception.

With the victory, Constantine improves to 6-1 on the season. The Falcons have now won five consecutive games. They will play host to South Haven coming up on Friday.

White Pigeon picked up a 59-0 victory over Cassopolis.

The Rangers are now 0-7 and have been outscored 395-34 this season. White Pigeon improves to 4-3 with a much-needed win and a couple of non-conference games on deck against Kent City and White Cloud.

On Friday, the Chiefs scored 52 points in the opening half.

The first score, ironically, was on a pass play. The Chiefs never throw the football, but opened up the scoring on a pass play. It came from Josh Davidson to Chris Jackson for 50 yards. Davidson would toss one to Jordan Stamper for the conversion attempt as well.

White Pigeon would score on the ground on its next possession. That TD came from Dom Frachetti on a 3-yard run. James Stewart ran in the conversion attempt.

White Pigeon would find the end zone twice on defense in the first quarter as well.

Both Davidson and Seth Miller would intercept a pass and rumble back into the end zone for a score. In between those defensive scores, Caleb Lane ran in a 16-yard TD for a score.

Also finding the end zone in the opening half for the Chiefs was Jimmy Chaney on a 15-yard run and Trent Beason on a 51-yard run.

Taylor Stewart would score on a 34-yard TD late in the fourth quarter, Davidson added the extra point and it was 59-0.

The Chiefs piled up 300 yards of total offense in the game. They averaged 11.5 yards per play and only held the football for 16:01 in time of possession.

Beason led the run game wit 56 yards, Taylor Stewart ran for 55, Chaney added 34 yards and Bontrager and Frachetti each ran for 23.

John Bontrager led the defense for the Chiefs with 9.5 tackles. Nate Irwin made 5.5 stops, Trent Beason and Caleb Lane both had four stops, Jackson made three tackles.