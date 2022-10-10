Read full article on original website
Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she's leaving party
Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party. For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic...
Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'
President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade. The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden's term. The broad contours of the strategy have...
Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction
President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but he said he was proud of Hunter Biden for confronting his struggles with drug addiction in an interview with Jake Tapper aired on "CNN Tonight."
Biden acknowledges a 'slight recession' is possible, even if he doesn't think it'll happen
President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that the prospect of a "slight recession" is possible but that he doesn't anticipate it -- even as experts are sounding the alarm about the future of the American and global economies. "I don't think there will be a recession. If...
Biden believes LA city council members who took part in racist conversation should 'step down,' press secretary says
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden believes that all Los Angeles City Council members who took part in a racist conversation uncovered this week should all "step down." "The President is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has...
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, “a hoax and a lie.” The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the lawsuit “a complete con job.”
Biden finalizes plan to open up Obamacare subsidies to more families
More families will be able to access Affordable Care Act subsidies next year, under a final rule issued by the Biden administration Tuesday. The announcement comes less than a month before the start of open enrollment for 2023 coverage on the Obamacare exchanges. Americans can start signing up on November 1.
White House says Biden will work with Congress to 're-evaluate' relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US' relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day," National Security Council coordinator for...
Biden says Supreme Court is 'more an advocacy group' than an 'even handed' court
President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast the Supreme Court as more of an "advocacy group these days" than an "even handed" court, as he continues his vocal opposition to the conservative-dominated bench. "I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I've been engaged in because...
Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward
A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court...
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The woman told the Post...
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc's comments highlight the fine line he is...
Biden kicks off Western swing by designating WWII training ground as national monument
President Joe Biden kicked off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado to designate a World War II training ground site as a national monument and move to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area. The President signed a proclamation establishing...
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
US without 'adequate' Covid-19 tests this winter due to congressional inaction, White House says
The US does not have an "adequate" number of Covid-19 tests with winter approaching, due to a lack of congressional funding, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday. "No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding," Dr. Ashish Jha said at a...
CNN Poll: Biden's approval rises, but national economic outlook remains gloomy
Americans' views of President Joe Biden have rebounded slightly from their dismal outlook over the summer, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But public assessment of the economy remains grim, and Americans remain largely unconvinced that Biden, Congress or the government as a whole are meaningfully addressing major issues facing the country.
Blumenthal says he's been talking to Republicans about his bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he's been discussing his bill that would stop US arms sales to Saudi Arabia with Republicans to get their support to pass it through the Senate. His legislation comes after OPEC+ said it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day,...
Biden admin to roll out plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday confirmed CNN's reporting that it will roll out a new program geared toward Venezuelan migrants seeking to come to the United States and return those who cross the border unlawfully back to Mexico. CNN first reported the proposal was under consideration on Tuesday.
Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. "We're trying to...
Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, officials said, after the United Nations General Assembly condemned Moscow's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas and Kyiv's allies committed more military aid.
