ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she's leaving party

Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party. For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden's first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as 'America's most consequential geopolitical challenge'

President Joe Biden's first formal national security strategy identifies China as "America's most consequential geopolitical challenge" while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade. The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden's term. The broad contours of the strategy have...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. He also called the 2019 lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, “a hoax and a lie.” The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s. He called the lawsuit “a complete con job.”
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden finalizes plan to open up Obamacare subsidies to more families

More families will be able to access Affordable Care Act subsidies next year, under a final rule issued by the Biden administration Tuesday. The announcement comes less than a month before the start of open enrollment for 2023 coverage on the Obamacare exchanges. Americans can start signing up on November 1.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Bernie Sanders
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward

A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#The Democratic Party#Cia#Us Military#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nbc#Senate#The White House
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Poll: Biden's approval rises, but national economic outlook remains gloomy

Americans' views of President Joe Biden have rebounded slightly from their dismal outlook over the summer, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. But public assessment of the economy remains grim, and Americans remain largely unconvinced that Biden, Congress or the government as a whole are meaningfully addressing major issues facing the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden admin to roll out plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday confirmed CNN's reporting that it will roll out a new program geared toward Venezuelan migrants seeking to come to the United States and return those who cross the border unlawfully back to Mexico. CNN first reported the proposal was under consideration on Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. "We're trying to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy