4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Comments On The Panthers' Matt Rhule Decision
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." As the coach in New Orleans for 15 years, Payton went up against the Rhule-led Panthers for his final two NFL seasons before retirement. During the sit-down with ...
Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze
At one point or another — just before the Carolina’s loss to the 49ers and just after the team’s decision to fire Matt Rhule — many Panther fixtures were trending on Twitter.
Yardbarker
49ers Host Six Players For Tryouts
Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season. The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco....
Yardbarker
49ers Face More Devastating Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
NBC Sports
Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury
Defensive end Nick Bosa, who left the 49ers’ game Sunday with what was described as tightness in his groin, was not feeling any better a day later. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa was still bothered by the condition and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, when the 49ers return to practice at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Kansas City holds on for wild win over rival Raiders
Kansas City headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular lit a fire under them. It was a...
Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors
Could Draymond Green leave the Golden State Warriors after this season?
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Odell Beckham Jr. claims Rams gave him 'low' contract offer, Sean McVay responds
Speculation continues to swirl about which team will possibly sign Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver was drafted by the Giants but won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)
It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Seattle Seahawks will move kickoff if it conflicts with Mariners playoff game
The Seattle Seahawks will move the kickoff time for their Sunday meeting against the Arizona Cardinals back by about 90 minutes if there is a Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. The Seahawks announced the time adjustment on Wednesday. If there...
