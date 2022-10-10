ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
49ers Host Six Players For Tryouts

Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season. The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco....
49ers Face More Devastating Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers kept rolling in Week 5, pushing their record to 3-2 after heading on the road and defeating the Carolina Panthers. It was yet another dominant performance by the team’s defense, who kept their opponent’s offense under 20 points once again. The 49ers, along with...
Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who left the 49ers’ game Sunday with what was described as tightness in his groin, was not feeling any better a day later. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa was still bothered by the condition and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, when the 49ers return to practice at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
