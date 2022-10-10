Antonio Brown Shades Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen For Living Separately Amid Divorce Rumors

Read full article on original website
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart
It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
Gisele Bundchen Is ‘Waiting’ for Tom Brady to ‘Make a Big Gesture of Support’ After Hiring Divorce Lawyer
Nearing the end? Gisele Bündchen wants Tom Brady to put in the work as their marriage issues appear to hit a breaking point. “Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, confirming that the supermodel, 42, and the quarterback, 45, have both hired divorce lawyers.
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
Gisele was seen in Miami — solo. Now we hear she and Tom Brady have divorce lawyers
The rumor mill kicked into high gear when paps caught Gisele Bundchen the past couple of days walking around in Miami by herself sans wedding ring.
She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady’s Wedding Ring Missing In New Commercial Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Speculation
Tom Brady ditched his wedding ring to film a new Fox Sports Soccer commercial as speculation continues to grow that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is over. Watch it here!
Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent
Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Gisele Bundchen Previously Threatened To Divorce Tom Brady
Brady and Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her Part For Husband Tom Brady Amid Marital Crisis Rumors
Gisele Bündchen has seemingly hinted at doing things her way in her recent interview amid rumors that her marriage to Tom Brady has hit the rock bottom. Bündchen, 42, graced the October 2022 cover of Elle magazine. The outlet asked her about the rumors from tabloids claiming that she and the NFL superstar were taking some time apart due to Brady's decision to unretire.
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working With Divorce Lawyer for ‘Weeks’: Report
Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” according to a new report. PEOPLE confirmed that Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, have been working with her divorce attorney for “awhile,” according to the magazine’s unnamed source. Now, it has been confirmed Brady is also working with a separate attorney.
Gisele Bündchen responds to post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid Tom Brady divorce rumours
Gisele Bündchen has seemingly broken her silence amid alleged marital struggles with husband Tom Brady.On Tuesday, the 42-year-old model left a cryptic comment on an Instagram post shared by author and former monk Jay Shetty, which criticised “inconsistent” partners in relationships. The quote read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”Shetty added in the caption of the post: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s okay, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your...
What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In
With Bündchen hiring a divorce attorney, if the couple goes through with a divorce they would have to divide up their multimillion-dollar assets and the custody of their two children Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce attorney, sources tell PEOPLE, following months of reports that her 13-year marriage to NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been on the rocks. The decision to find a lawyer has left Brady "trying to figure out what to do," a source tells PEOPLE, and he is now looking for one himself. Representatives for...
Gisele Bündchen continues to visit holistic healer amid Tom Brady divorce rumors
Gisele Bündchen is visiting a holistic healer as divorce rumors with Tom Brady continue to circulate. The Brazilian model was seen visiting her spiritual healer on Friday. Bündchen was spotted wearing green sweatpants paired with a white T-shirt as she was talking on the phone and clutched a water bottle.
Tom Brady Reflects on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors
Watch: Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors. Tom Brady's reflection on mental health is nothing short of a touchdown. In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, got candid about how he deals with the pressure on and off the field.
