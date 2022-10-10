ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown Shades Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen For Living Separately Amid Divorce Rumors

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 3 days ago
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
Tom Brady
Antonio Brown
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bundchen
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
NFL
#Divorcing
Popculture

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
RadarOnline

Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent

Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
NFL
International Business Times

Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her Part For Husband Tom Brady Amid Marital Crisis Rumors

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly hinted at doing things her way in her recent interview amid rumors that her marriage to Tom Brady has hit the rock bottom. Bündchen, 42, graced the October 2022 cover of Elle magazine. The outlet asked her about the rumors from tabloids claiming that she and the NFL superstar were taking some time apart due to Brady's decision to unretire.
NFL
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen responds to post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid Tom Brady divorce rumours

Gisele Bündchen has seemingly broken her silence amid alleged marital struggles with husband Tom Brady.On Tuesday, the 42-year-old model left a cryptic comment on an Instagram post shared by author and former monk Jay Shetty, which criticised “inconsistent” partners in relationships. The quote read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”Shetty added in the caption of the post: “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s okay, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your...
NFL
People

What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In

With Bündchen hiring a divorce attorney, if the couple goes through with a divorce they would have to divide up their multimillion-dollar assets and the custody of their two children Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce attorney, sources tell PEOPLE, following months of reports that her 13-year marriage to NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been on the rocks. The decision to find a lawyer has left Brady "trying to figure out what to do," a source tells PEOPLE, and he is now looking for one himself. Representatives for...
NFL

