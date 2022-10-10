Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called
As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
thecomeback.com
Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury
Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
Kim Kardashian Booed During Cowboys-Rams Game at SoFi Stadium
The reality TV star blew a kiss to the crowd, but fans didn’t seem impressed.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report
The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report. Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down...
thecomeback.com
Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation
Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
Details of Matt Rhule’s buyout with Panthers revealed
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Yardbarker
49ers Face More Devastating Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers make decision on veteran quarterback
Between Trey Lance‘s season-ending injury and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s bizarre contract situation heading into the season, it’s been quite a rollercoaster for the San Francisco 49ers at the quarterback position, and they just made another move at the position this week. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
