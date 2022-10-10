ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
thecomeback.com

Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury

Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Matt Maiocco
Person
Jimmie Ward
thecomeback.com

Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation

Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Panthers#American Football#Acl#Bank Of America Stadium#Lenoir
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

49ers Face More Devastating Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers walk away with a win against the Carolina Panthers. After two wins in a row, their record improves to 3-2, the best in the NFC West. Despite a 37-15 win, there were a number of potentially devastating injuries. The 49ers are no strangers to injuries, already having multiple this season. With a chance of season-ending devastating injuries, where do the 49ers go from here?
NFL
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers make decision on veteran quarterback

Between Trey Lance‘s season-ending injury and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s bizarre contract situation heading into the season, it’s been quite a rollercoaster for the San Francisco 49ers at the quarterback position, and they just made another move at the position this week. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news

There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy