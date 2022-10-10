ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

WISH-TV

Sheriff: Person dies in dump truck crash near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County sheriff says the department is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, about an accident near the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road. That is in a rural area about two miles south of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in rollover crash on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured in a single-car, rollover crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Washington Street and North Post Road shortly after 3 a.m. A car traveling northbound on Post Road hit a shed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert issued for Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Morgan County man. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 69-year-old Duane Parker was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in Monrovia. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

State police investigate after man dies in police custody

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Greensburg Police Department. Indiana State Police said the death happened shortly after Andrew Hill was arrested by Greensburg police officers on October 10. An initial investigation indicates officers responded to the...
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com

Firefighters rescue 3 men stuck outside Regions Tower

Indianapolis firefighters rescued three men who became stuck on a scaffold outside the 19th floor of the Regions Tower building late Monday. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indianapolis-crews-attempt-to-rescue-people-on-regions-tower/. Firefighters rescue 3 men stuck outside Regions Tower. Indianapolis firefighters rescued three men who became stuck on a scaffold outside the 19th floor of the Regions Tower...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man drives intoxicated with children in the car

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday afternoon after Bedford Police Officers received an alert from Jackson County Dispatch, advising of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle, a black Kia Rio after the driver failed to signal his lane change, where officers then initiated a traffic...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Work continues on the I-69 Finish Line Project

INDIANA – As part of the continued work on the I-69 Finish Line Project, Bobby Helms Boulevard, named for the “Jingle Bell Rock” singer, is now open for north-south traffic within Artesian Square. Bobby Helms Boulevard is one of two access roads honoring prominent figures in Martinsville...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man stabbed Monday night outside westside Kroger supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana

A 27-year-old man was stabbed outside the westside Kroger Monday night in the 500 block of South Liberty Drive, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police responded to a fight at the supermarket around 11 p.m. that resulted in the stabbing. The 35-year-old suspect then fled from the area but was later arrested after being located by a K9 dog from the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

