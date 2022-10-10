ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
WOWT

Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event

A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. Man killed in North Omaha shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Omaha police say a...
City
Bellevue teen shares running passion on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

OMAHA, Neb. — A Bellevue teen appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to talk about her passion for running. Jaiya Patillo, 13, is a 14-time junior Olympian — she can run at least 19 miles per hour. In 2021, a TikTok video showing her speed went viral. "I...
City of Omaha chops 161 trees at Seymour Smith Park, alerts for emerald ash borers

OMAHA, Neb. — Signs of emerald ash borers are sticking out at Seymour Smith Park. A city contractor finished cutting down 161 trees Wednesday. The Omaha Parks Department is alarmed by the number ash trees killed by emerald ash borers throughout the city. It's a reminder for homeowners to search for signs and remove the trees before they die to prevent any injuries.
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
Creighton Athletics launches community ticket program for Bluejay games

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics announced Wednesday that the department is launching a program to help the public attend more Bluejay events. The community ticket program is designed to give complimentary tickets to nonprofit and community-based organizations for Creighton events. "We want to continue engagement with community organizations in...
Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
Country
Japan
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
