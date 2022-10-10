Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'I pray all the time for my country': Ukrainian family spends six months in Omaha, watches war from afar
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been six months since Yaroslav and Maria Palamar settled in Omaha after fleeing Ukraine. "Thank you so much for helping, American people, for saving us," said Palamar. KETV NewsWatch 7 first introduced you to the Palamar family in April, shortly after they had arrived in...
klkntv.com
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
WOWT
Actor Sean Astin talks mental health at Omaha event
A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Buying those old homes is becoming more difficult. Man killed in North Omaha shooting. Updated: 12 hours ago. Omaha police say a...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Omaha?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
KETV.com
Bellevue teen shares running passion on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
OMAHA, Neb. — A Bellevue teen appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to talk about her passion for running. Jaiya Patillo, 13, is a 14-time junior Olympian — she can run at least 19 miles per hour. In 2021, a TikTok video showing her speed went viral. "I...
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
KETV.com
City of Omaha chops 161 trees at Seymour Smith Park, alerts for emerald ash borers
OMAHA, Neb. — Signs of emerald ash borers are sticking out at Seymour Smith Park. A city contractor finished cutting down 161 trees Wednesday. The Omaha Parks Department is alarmed by the number ash trees killed by emerald ash borers throughout the city. It's a reminder for homeowners to search for signs and remove the trees before they die to prevent any injuries.
WOWT
’Going for Two’: Movie being filmed in Omaha based on Husker Coach Tom Osborne
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. It’s a movie that involves a legend, Husker Coach Tom Osborne. One of the assistant directors said it’s centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
KETV.com
Creighton Athletics launches community ticket program for Bluejay games
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Athletics announced Wednesday that the department is launching a program to help the public attend more Bluejay events. The community ticket program is designed to give complimentary tickets to nonprofit and community-based organizations for Creighton events. "We want to continue engagement with community organizations in...
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Midtown location of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closes
In a post on Facebook, the business said Sunday was their final day of screenings. The La Vista location of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema remains open.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters aim to help families prepare for the worst during fire prevention week
OMAHA, Neb. — It's fire prevention week and this year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Firefighters want to teach you about fires, and how to protect yourself and your family. Everyone should have a plan in place to escape their home in the event of a...
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
