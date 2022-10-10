Kansas City construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on I-49 in Cass County

A Kansas City man was killed when he was struck by a truck while working in a construction zone over the weekend, authorities said.

At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2010 Ford F150 was headed north on Interstate 49, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As the driver navigated through a construction zone near mile marker 169.6, they struck a construction worker, highway patrol said.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, according to the crash report.

The victim, 35-year-old Jonathon K. Wilson, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Peculiar Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.