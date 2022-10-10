ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on I-49 in Cass County

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A Kansas City man was killed when he was struck by a truck while working in a construction zone over the weekend, authorities said.

At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2010 Ford F150 was headed north on Interstate 49, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As the driver navigated through a construction zone near mile marker 169.6, they struck a construction worker, highway patrol said.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, according to the crash report.

The victim, 35-year-old Jonathon K. Wilson, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Peculiar Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Kansas City, MO
