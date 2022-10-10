Police seek suspects in shooting at a Fresno intersection. Nearly three dozen shots detected

Police continued to look Sunday night for the assailants and car involved in the late-morning shooting of two people in Fresno.

Gunfire broke out at 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Garrett Avenue, where two ShotSpotter electronic notifications detected 33 rounds, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to the upper arm and shoulder and a woman in her late 20s who was grazed on her arm and hip.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman refused medical attention.

Bowlan said the a light-colored sedan pulled up near Walnut and Garrett avenues and shot toward a group of people standing nearby. The man and the woman were on Garrett when they were struck.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

Detectives are investigating, including efforts to determine if the incident was gang motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .