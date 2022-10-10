Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
NebraskaTV
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
KETV.com
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
iheart.com
Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Getting $442 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
Nebraska $442.01 Million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More (photo courtesy of Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Tuesday announced it has released $442.01 million to Nebraska in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to Nebraska, providing transportation leaders within Nebraska the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient reflecting their state’s particular needs.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections is out of compliance with a […] The post Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Government Technology
‘No Wrong Door’: Nebraska Works Toward Single Sign-On Portal
LOUISVILLE — It’s no small feat to achieve a single sign-on tool in state government, as many CIOs will attest. Creating a single online credential for residents and staff alike introduces challenges around privacy and security, among others, but Nebraska is well on its way to getting there, CIO Ed Toner explained at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference on Monday.
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
NebraskaTV
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
KETV.com
Kawasaki Rail Car named 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Chamber named Tuesday its "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska." This year, the award goes to the Kawasaki Rail Car. Votes were cast through a four-week, bracket-style competition. Other items up for the award were the Dorothy Lynch dressing from Columbus, the road zipper from...
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island City Council vote on salary for police evidence techs postponed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island City Council was scheduled to vote on the consideration of approving salary ordinance Tuesday night, but the agenda item was pulled. The ordinance would help put more money into salary positions, like an evidence tech for the city's police department. GIPD said the resources are needed as the department needs additional officers to log evidence for trials and crimes.
