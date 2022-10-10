ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
atozsports.com

Does Tennessee football have the best offense in America?

Knoxville, TN is the center of the college football universe this week. Tennessee is 5-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally and they got to this point by utilizing an incredibly powerful offense. As of this writing, the Vols have the No. 1 most prolific offense in America led by a bonafide Heisman contender at quarterback in Hendon Hooker.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Tennessee Vols AD Danny White once again proved he ‘gets it’

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White has proven several times that he just “gets it”. During White’s 18 months in Knoxville, he’s consistently proven that he listens to fans and takes their suggestions into consideration. One of the biggest examples was when he brought back the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Josh Heupel
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend

The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#American Football#College Football#Vols#The Michigan Wolverines#Georgia Bulldogs#Heisman#Usc
FanSided

Special Ohio State FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus: Get $100 Free This Week

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes are marching towards a potential college football playoff berth, and Ohio residents are inching closer to the legalization of sports betting on January 1, 2023. To help you prepare for legal sports betting, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing new promo: a free $100 just for signing up!
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

R.J. Davis, UNC have ‘championship or bust’ mentality

When the UNC basketball program decided to run it back this year by returning four starters plus most of the bench from a Final Four run last year, the expectations immediately were getting back there and finishing the job. The Tar Heels enter this year as one of the favorites to not only win the Atlantic Coast Conference but the national championship this season. And rightfully so. With everyone back, the Tar Heels have a stacked roster and one of the best in college basketball. While they will take their lumps at some point, this is a good enough team to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy