Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley to offer new course about Nicki Minaj spring 2023; Artist says she'd 'love to stop by'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

A new course focusing on Nicki Minaj is coming to UC Berkeley and the hip-hop star says she wants to visit.

A Cal professor announced the class on Twitter. It's called "Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms." The course will be offered through the African American Studies Department.

According to the professor, it'll focus on Minaj's career within the greater context of hip-hop and feminism. She says she's still in the process of finalizing details and the course will be offered in the spring.

Minaj may be making an appearance, tweeting she would love to stop by.

