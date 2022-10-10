ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule

South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247

Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
Barnwell’s Tyler Smith named to top 10 list

Tyler Smith is becoming an extremely well-known name throughout the State of South Carolina, and will no doubt be getting more well-deserved attention from colleges across the country soon. This past week, the High School Sports Report named Tyler to its list of Top 10 Senior Prospects. If you are...
Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion

Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
Column: USC needs to improve its housing accommodations

The first-year experience in college is one that is memorable and should be stress-free. However, with the shortage of housing on campus this year, some first-time students are facing problems with USC's current housing accommodations. The university expected to have 6,200 first-year students on campus this year, but currently has...
Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson

(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events

Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
