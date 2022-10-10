Read full article on original website
Gamecocks Embracing New Challenge
South Carolina is no longer under the radar, but the Gamecocks are embracing their new status.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
Chris Peal's Recruitment Becoming Vital
Corner Chris Peal is heavily considering South Carolina, and he is becoming a must-have for the Gamecocks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule
South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
Raleigh News & Observer
NC State welcomes former USC basketball 5-star Saniya Rivers ‘back home’ as transfer
N.C. State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore was about to hit the stage for a Greensboro speaking engagement this May when his phone rang. It was Saniya Rivers, the dynamic five-star guard he’d recruited so hard out of Wilmington’s Ashley High School only to see her choose coach Dawn Staley’s South Carolina program instead.
Shane Beamer Honored As Coach Of The Week
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer earned a prestigious honor following the Gamecocks' big win over Kentucky.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell’s Tyler Smith named to top 10 list
Tyler Smith is becoming an extremely well-known name throughout the State of South Carolina, and will no doubt be getting more well-deserved attention from colleges across the country soon. This past week, the High School Sports Report named Tyler to its list of Top 10 Senior Prospects. If you are...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion
Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
USC Gamecock
Column: USC needs to improve its housing accommodations
The first-year experience in college is one that is memorable and should be stress-free. However, with the shortage of housing on campus this year, some first-time students are facing problems with USC's current housing accommodations. The university expected to have 6,200 first-year students on campus this year, but currently has...
wach.com
Richland One officials respond to threat at C.A. Johnson High School
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland One and C.A. John High School officials say they are taking precautions after learning of a threatening social media post, but do not believe the threat is credible. A Richland One official told WACH Fox that school administrators were informed Tuesday morning of...
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
iheart.com
Soldier Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Fort Jackson
(Columbia, SC)-- An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive at Fort Jackson. The soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment was discovered in her barracks Friday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive. A 48-hour training stand...
Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
wgac.com
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events
Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
