Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Michael Irvin Comes Dangerously Close to Spontaneously Combusting While Praising Dallas Cowboys
Michael Irvin is fired up about the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Decision News
There is no controversy at the starting quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys to four straight wins, including Sunday's victory over the Rams in Los Angeles, the job is still Dak Prescott's. Jerry Jones announced following the Cowboys' win over the Rams that the...
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
thecomeback.com
Keyshawn Johnson reveals shocking Dak Prescott, Cooper rush opinion
The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be in serious trouble when star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But since then, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the team to four-straight wins. With Prescott nearing a return, Rush has played so well that former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson thinks the team should reconsider making a change at quarterback.
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News
Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
Dak Prescott 4-Word Injury Update: Cowboys at Eagles in Week 6?
Dak Prescott will see the doctor on Tuesday, seeking clearance to practice fully and to play in Sunday night’s Week 6 showdown at Philly featuring the 4-1 Cowboys at the 5-0 Eagles.
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
atozsports.com
Cowboys fans are monitoring the wrong injury heading into Week 6
Heading into a huge NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys will try to figure out whether Dak Prescott is able to play or not. Since his thumb injury in Week 1, the Cowboys have reportedly expected the quarterback to return around this time of the year.
NBC Sports
The words Hurts does not want to hear
The Eagles are 5-0 for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. Just don’t tell Jalen Hurts. “I personally hate hearing 5-0,” Hurts said Sunday night. “I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now.
Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith's education
The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
Ready to re-ignite rumors of talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots in 2022?
Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!
Dallas has made the postseason 92 percent of the time it has started a season with four wins in five games.
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
