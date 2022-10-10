ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Decision News

There is no controversy at the starting quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys to four straight wins, including Sunday's victory over the Rams in Los Angeles, the job is still Dak Prescott's. Jerry Jones announced following the Cowboys' win over the Rams that the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
thecomeback.com

Keyshawn Johnson reveals shocking Dak Prescott, Cooper rush opinion

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be in serious trouble when star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But since then, backup quarterback Cooper Rush has led the team to four-straight wins. With Prescott nearing a return, Rush has played so well that former Cowboys wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson thinks the team should reconsider making a change at quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News

Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Comments Feed#Rush Prescott
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are monitoring the wrong injury heading into Week 6

Heading into a huge NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys will try to figure out whether Dak Prescott is able to play or not. Since his thumb injury in Week 1, the Cowboys have reportedly expected the quarterback to return around this time of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

The words Hurts does not want to hear

The Eagles are 5-0 for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2004. Just don’t tell Jalen Hurts. “I personally hate hearing 5-0,” Hurts said Sunday night. “I don't like to hear it. Because nobody wanted to mention the record when we were 2-5. Nobody wanted to talk about that. So I don’t want to hear it now. I don’t want to hear it now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Cringy Troy Aikman, Eagles injuries, Tyler Smith's education

The Cowboys are onto Philadelphia. But as starting quarterback Dak Prescott embarks on a big week of practice that will determine whether he’ll be ready to “zip the ball out there” in the divisional clash, there’s an ever bigger injury on the other sideline in terms of what it could mean for Sunday night’s game. The Philadelphia coaching staff is already on high alert for Micah Parsons, but there’s one Eagle who could mean the difference between the lion feasting and being tamed for this important matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W

This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy