ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 6 Early Pickups and Waiver Wire Adds

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf90q_0iSgS6NM00

Get a jumpstart on your Week 6 fantasy football research with these free agents to add.

Bye weeks are a great equalizer in fantasy football. The Lions, Texans , Raiders , and Titans don't play in Week 6. The Lions need time off to get D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown healthy. Based on the play through the first five games, fantasy teams will need to find replacements for these top players:

Running Back: Dameon Pierce, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry

Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow

Tight End: Darren Waller

I didn't include the already mentioned Lions' players and all of the starting quarterbacks from Detroit, Tennessee, Houston, and Las Vegas are more likely QB2 for most fantasy football teams.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Surprisingly, Jones is the 17th-ranked quarterback after four games despite only passing for 631 yards with three touchdowns. His ability to run (31/913/2) helps his floor, but Jones still lacks trusted receiving talent at wide receiver and tight end. He threw the ball better against the Packers (217/0 – 8.0 yards per pass attempt), helping New York rally after halftime. The Giants have a favorable schedule from Week 7 to Week 11 (@JAC, @SEA, bye, HOU, and DET), giving Jones a possible matchup value as a bye-week filler.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

In his first NFL start vs. a top defense, Pickett passed for 327 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the blowout loss to the Bills (38-3). His completion rate (65.4) and overall completions (34) point to upside for the Steelers' receiving corps going forward. However, Pickett must improve his success in the red zone to increase his value by delivering touchdowns. As a result, I don't expect him to be a viable starting quarterback option until Week 10 (NO, CIN, @IND, @ATL, and BAL).

DeShaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

For teams struggling to get consistency from their quarterback over the first five weeks, it is time to think about rostering Watson. Once your starting quarterback clears his bye week, Watson will be much easier to add to your team. Watson was suspended by the NFL after more than two dozen women filed sexual assault and sexual harrasment lawsuits against the Browns quarterback.

Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

The Patriots second-year rusher is already on a majority of fantasy teams, but if you play in an 8-team league or 10-team league with shallow benches, he might be available. Regardless, he should now be rostered in every type of league. A hamstring injury to Damien Harris after five touches (12 yards with a catch) led to Stevenson receiving a workhorse opportunity for the Patriots. He finished 25 rushes for 161 yards plus two catches for 14 yards. Heading into Week 5, Stevenson was the 27th-ranked running back in PPR leagues. However, he can't push to elite status without more touchdowns (1) and better quarterback play. At the very least, Stevenson should be considered a starting RB2 in all formats if Harris can't suit up.

Deon Jackson, Indianapolis Colts

With Jonathan Taylor out this week and Nyheim Hines leaving after the Colts' first series with a concussion, Jackson led Indianapolis in running back snaps (58%) with a respectable day (13/62 and four catches for 29 yards). The status of the Colts' top two backs will be up in the air this week, but Taylor hopes to return in Week 6. I view Jackson as an insurance card, while understanding Phillip Lindsay will also be a factor. Over his best three seasons at Duke, Jackson gained 2,700 combined yards with 18 touchdowns and 57 catches over 36 contests.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny left this week's game with a leg injury. Walker came off the bench against the Saints to deliver 88 yards with a score on eight carries, thanks to a late-game 69-yard touchdown run. Seattle added him with the 41st overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last year at Michigan State, he gained 1,725 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 catches. The Seahawks should rotate in Deejay Dallas on passing downs. Walker should bring RB2 stats when in the starting lineup while relying on touchdowns to produce double-digit fantasy points.

Wide Receivers

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

After missing Week 2 with a concussion, Pierce has seized the No. 2 wide receiver role for the Colts over the past three games (3/61, 4/80, and 8/81). Over this span, he caught 78.9% of his 19 targets while only being on the field for 50.0% of Indy's snaps. Pierce flashed big play ability in college (17.5 yards per catch). If Indy can pass-protect better, Matt Ryan should give him more deep shots. For now, Pierce offers bye-week cover value.

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Over the first four games, Cobb caught 10 of his 12 targets for 150 yards while only being on the field for 41.3% of the Packers' plays. Aaron Rodgers looked his way 13 times against the Giants, leading to seven catches for 99 yards. Cobb is past the prime of his career but still has Rodgers’ trust. I view him as a player to add in deep formats to cover a short-term injury or play during a bye week.

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Despite playing with a third-string quarterback and coming into this game with a lingering knee issue, Meyers had the best showing (7/111/1 on eight targets) of his young career. Before missing the previous two games, he delivered two steady outcomes (4/62 and 9/95 on 19 combined targets). Meyers averaged 7.4 targets in 2021, with his best value coming as WR4 in the fantasy market (83/866/2). He needs Mac Jones healthy to receive more chances, but New England does have a reasonable schedule over the next three weeks (@CLE, CHI, and CHI). Meyers falls into the low-upside but consistent category until his scoring production improves.

Our full Waiver Wire pickups article is published on Tuesday.

More fantasy, betting and NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

Jerry Jones said earlier this season that he would love a controversy at the starting quarterback position. Well, the Cowboys have won four straight games with backup Cooper Rush. Is there actually a quarterback controversy brewing in Dallas?. No. Jones announced following Sunday's win over the Rams that the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jackson
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game. And you'd be right. Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Seahawks#American Football#Lions#Texans#Titans#New York Giants#Hou
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss

The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list. However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding to their receiving core following Monday night's loss to the AFC West rival Chiefs. Per Adam Schefter: "Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents..." Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief, played four seasons in Arrowhead...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

102K+
Followers
41K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy