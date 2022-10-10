Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Rep. Zeldin speaks about shooting at his home, NY’s rampant crime problem
New York State (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin is now part of the conversation in the race for New York Governor, with Election Day less than a month away. Zeldin has been campaigning on the issue of crime, and...
Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York state Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
NY Attorney General files motion to overturn federal judge ruling on NY gun laws
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced on Monday that she has filed a motion to appeal a federal judge ruling on NY's gun legislation. Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold back on October 6th on multiple provisions of the law that went into effect on September 1st.
NYS awards $13.4 million to 37 reproductive health care providers across the state
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has allocated $13.4 million to 37 abortion providers, covering 64 clinic sites across the state, in the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund. The second round of funding has expanded eligibility to include family planning providers, independent clinics, and...
Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free
New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
NYS voter registration deadline this week
If you plan to vote in next month's general election, you have until the end of the week to register. New York state residents have until Friday to register, either in person at your local board of elections or by a postmarked application. Forms can be downloaded on the Board...
Local dairy farmers concerned about changes to overtime pay threshold
Rochester, N.Y. — Local farmers are upset about a new order that decreases the threshold for overtime pay in New York state. State Labor Commissioner Robert Reardon called it a step toward equity for all farmers across the state, but some local farmers said it's the wrong way to make that happen.
Visitors enjoy beautiful fall day at Powers Farm Market
Perinton, N.Y. — Monday was a holiday and a picture-perfect fall day to enjoy a day off from work and school for many people in our area. Crowds packed Powers Farm Market, looking for the perfect pumpkin and taking in the beautiful fall weather. Visitors enjoyed hayrides, petting and...
East High's Young gets high school play of the week
The East High Eagles remained unbeaten with a 35-7 win over Arcadia on Friday night. In the game, running back, Amari Young took toe pitch in the backfield, got past 2 defenders and raced to the endzone for the 50 yard score. We give Young the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
