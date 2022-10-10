ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

13 WHAM

Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
13 WHAM

Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York state Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
13 WHAM

Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free

New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
13 WHAM

NYS voter registration deadline this week

If you plan to vote in next month's general election, you have until the end of the week to register. New York state residents have until Friday to register, either in person at your local board of elections or by a postmarked application. Forms can be downloaded on the Board...
13 WHAM

Local dairy farmers concerned about changes to overtime pay threshold

Rochester, N.Y. — Local farmers are upset about a new order that decreases the threshold for overtime pay in New York state. State Labor Commissioner Robert Reardon called it a step toward equity for all farmers across the state, but some local farmers said it's the wrong way to make that happen.
13 WHAM

Visitors enjoy beautiful fall day at Powers Farm Market

Perinton, N.Y. — Monday was a holiday and a picture-perfect fall day to enjoy a day off from work and school for many people in our area. Crowds packed Powers Farm Market, looking for the perfect pumpkin and taking in the beautiful fall weather. Visitors enjoyed hayrides, petting and...
13 WHAM

East High's Young gets high school play of the week

The East High Eagles remained unbeaten with a 35-7 win over Arcadia on Friday night. In the game, running back, Amari Young took toe pitch in the backfield, got past 2 defenders and raced to the endzone for the 50 yard score. We give Young the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.
