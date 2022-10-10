Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenneth Walker III Headlines a Group Including Jakobi Meyers and Rachaad White

Read full article on original website
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
Steelers Wide Receiver Room Exposed Nationally In Week 5 By Tony Romo; Calls Chase Claypool “Not QB Friendly”
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday in Orchard Park to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. The Steelers lost in every phase of the game, and it was over early. The opening kickoff was bobbled and the black and gold looked to be in great position. The first two offensive plays of the game were a competitive battle between the Steelers and the Bills. Then on the third play from scrimmage, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for 98 yards and the game was over.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Broncos Announce Six Roster Moves, Including Placing LT Garett Bolles & CB Ronald Darby On IR
Broncos LS Jacob Bobenmoyer also went to injured reserve. The Broncos filled one of their open roster spots by promoting WR Kendall Hinton from the practice squad and also swapped in LB Harvey Langi for TE Dominique Dafney on the practice squad. Bolles, 30, is a former first-round pick by...
Fantasy Defense Rankings and Streamers Week 6: Commanders, Bears, and Colts Are the Best We Can Do
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup-dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Saints Feared To Have Suffered 'Significant' Injury Loss
The New Orleans Saints could be down one of their primary special teams weapons for a while. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, "Deonte Harty suffered a turf toe injury yesterday, according to a source. He is expected to miss some time. Fear is the injury could be significant." Harty will...
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 6: Once a Sleeper, He’s Becoming a Starting-caliber Option for Fantasy
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Jaguars?
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
George Pickens blasting cornerbacks off the line is wildly entertaining
Almost everyone agreed George Pickens had monster talent coming out of Georgia, but a torn ACL and concerns about his attitude and demeanor pushed him down NFL draft order boards until late in the second round. The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to end his fall at No. 52 overall, and Pickens has quickly made that seem like a very smart decision.
Rondale Moore Waiver Wire Week 6: Should Fantasy Managers Add Him?
Rondale Moore has become a Week 6 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers after a seven-reception, 68-yard receiving performance last week. Let’s examine whether fantasy managers should look to add Moore on the waiver wire this week or if we need more clarity about his role with the Arizona Cardinals going forward.
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
Stephen A Smith called out for ‘absurd’ inclusion in list of top five NFL teams
STEPHEN A SMITH'S "fluid" list of top five NFL teams continues to baffle many. Every week, First Take host Smith presents his top five teams in the league, and every week he is berated on social media for his choices. And this week was no different. In top spot he...
NFL source: Seahawks to sign back Bruce Irvin for needy defense; practice squad first
The team’s 1st-round pick in 2012, a Super Bowl-champion linebacker for Seattle, returns for 3rd go-round to help a needy defense.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury
Defensive end Nick Bosa, who left the 49ers’ game Sunday with what was described as tightness in his groin, was not feeling any better a day later. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa was still bothered by the condition and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, when the 49ers return to practice at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6
NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
Zac Taylor and La'el Collins Downplay Sideline Exchange During Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati is 2-3 on the season following their loss to Baltimore
Early Fantasy Football Start/Sit Week 6: Melvin Gordon III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Najee Harris, and More
Straight away, it’s time to start thinking about Week 6 start/sit decisions as fantasy football managers ponder waiver wire moves and trades heading into Week 6. Which players have matchups they might be able to exploit, and who might be better left on the bench so as not to hurt your point total in Week 6?
Taysom Hill Waiver Wire Week 6: Should You Add Him To Play the Cincinnati Bengals?
With one-third of the 2022 fantasy football season in the books already, fantasy managers have had to stay flexibile. We’re on top of the latest developments to make sure you’re in the best position to backfill roster spots and replace slumping playmakers. You don’t need to be in a prime position to win a Week 6 waiver wire claim to get a helpful boost.
