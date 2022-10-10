Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
Wichita Eagle
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Discusses Injury Status Ahead of 49ers Game
After missing last Sunday’s Falcons–Buccaneers game with a hamstring injury, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to play on Sunday against the 49ers, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. Pitts returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed the entire...
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots. Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
Wichita Eagle
Sunday’s Game in Miami is a ‘Special’ Homecoming For Vikings’ Dalvin Cook
Finally, in his sixth NFL season, Dalvin Cook gets to go home and play in front of his family and friends. The 4-1 Vikings are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in a battle of first-year head coaches. It's an important game for both teams, but it'll mean a little extra for Cook, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Central High School.
Wichita Eagle
‘Eagles Killer’ Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test
Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has played 33 NFL games and has 16 career interceptions. Four of those have come against the Eagles, including a pick-six just over a year ago when the Cowboys ran Philadelphia out of AT&T Stadium, 41-21, in just the third game of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Speedy WR Tyquan Thornton Makes Quick Impact
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots finally got to dress their second-round burner, Tyquan Thornton, whose 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Although not the sexiest NFL debut in a 29-0 beatdown of the Detroit Lions, it was certainly nice to see him on the field in live game action.
Wichita Eagle
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD
With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Rave About Bailey Zappe: ‘Poised’
FOXBORO— The New England Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory. After two decades of Tom Brady, the quarterback position has been a bit of a revolving door. In fact, since Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay two years ago, four different quarterbacks have started for the Patriots. There...
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Wichita Eagle
What NFL Ticket Prices Say About the Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 6
From the Colts and Broncos racing to 10 points on Thursday to the Raiders and Chiefs trading scores like an NBA game, Week 5 of the NFL season was certainly a memorable one. But which games had the biggest influence on the rapidly-emerging playoff picture? Here’s a look at the biggest storylines from the week that impacted the playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘Antsy as F---’ to Return as Cowboys Starting QB
FRISCO - The day at The Star began with the revelation that Dak Prescott would not be getting medical clearance to play in NFL Week 5, his Dallas Cowboys' Sunday night showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles. And later, after a light workout - but not really a practice - here...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Odell Beckham Jr. claims Rams gave him 'low' contract offer, Sean McVay responds
Speculation continues to swirl about which team will possibly sign Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver was drafted by the Giants but won a Super Bowl with the Rams last season.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO — Will the Zappe Days continue in New England? … Or is Mac on his way back?. That is the question on the collective mind of New England Patriots fans throughout the region and beyond as they begin preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
