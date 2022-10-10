Corrections officers prevent drug exposure in jail

Morrison County Corrections Officer Ashley LeBlanc saw an inmate in the jail acting suspiciously, Sept. 3.

She wasted no time in snapping into action.

LeBlanc, along with fellow officers Kayla Anderson, Kaitlyn Beto, Sgt. Amy Brill and dispatchers Rachel Zimmerman and Sherry Bryniarski were honored by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, for their quick and effective action that day.

“As usual, it’s a pleasure and an honor when I’m able to be brought up here to recognize exceptional performance by any of our employees within the county,” said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.

Their actions were taken in response to a drug exposure incident in the jail, Sept. 3.

After spotting the female inmate acting suspiciously on camera, Ashley LeBlanc quickly alerted Brill, Beto and Anderson of the behavior. While they prepared to make contact with the inmate, LeBlanc maintained “a vigilant eye” on her.

When Brill, Beto and Anderson entered the inmate’s cell, they instructed her to get out of bed and from underneath her blanket. She refused and had to be physically removed from the bed and taken into the booking area of the jail.

“The officers saw the contraband — a white powder — on the bed as they were removing the inmate from the cell,” Matt LeBlanc said. “While the inmate was handcuffed, she attempted to reach down inside of her clothing. Sgt. Brill immediately noticed the inmate’s behavior and took action.”

Officers Beto and Anderson assisted her in getting the inmate under control and preventing her from pulling anything out from underneath her clothing.

“This is really where things, in my mind, go up a notch,” Matt LeBlanc said.

Ashley LeBlanc saw they needed help and alerted dispatch that she would be dumping power from master control in the jail to dispatch. That means dispatch now had to monitor and manipulate, as necessary, any doors or electronically controlled items within the jail remotely.

Dumping power from master control to dispatch allowed all of the officers in the facility to respond to the incident.

Ashley LeBlanc secured master control and went to booking to assist with the inmate. Meanwhile, Brill, Beto and Anderson used proper technique, according to Matt LeBlanc, in getting the inmate to the floor and under control without causing injury to anyone.

Zimmerman and Bryniarski took control of the jail doors and called local police officers to assist at the jail.

“The dispatchers and jail staff acted as a team until the situation was under control,” Matt LeBlanc said. “If you’ve been inside the jail, it takes about nine buttons to get anywhere. To have them do it remotely is super impressive.”

Eventually, 4.6 grams, with packaging, of suspected fentanyl and 48 suspected Klonopin pills were recovered from the inmate.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen said his staff goes “above and beyond on a daily basis.” However, he noted that this incident highlights the commitment and collaboration that goes into their jobs.

“We were just talking about dumping power from the jail to dispatch,” Larsen said. “It was always somewhat, kind of scary, so now we train once a week, every Sunday, dumping power. But, a real life incident like this, as I’ve been sheriff, it’s never happened.

Board Chair Greg Blaine offered his gratitude toward the officers involved in the incident. He noted that the Board has heard on several occasions about the dangers of dealing with individuals in the presence of drugs as potent as fentanyl.

“As I listen and these images go through my mind, I give you nothing but the greatest respect for the job that you do in providing public safety, and safety for each of your fellow officers out there,” Blaine said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, who spent nearly 40 years working in law enforcement, many of which were in emergency communications, expressed how impressed he was at the officers’ action that day.

“I have to tell you that there’s only one way that this can be successful; only one way,” Jelinski said. “That is with training, and training, and training, and training.

“I’m absolutely impressed because, I have to tell ya, as long as I did what I did in my past life, I was scared to death to dump power from the jail to dispatch,” he said.