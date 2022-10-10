ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police investigating shooting incident on Ward Drive

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Lexington police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting incident between two individuals.

According to Lt. Paul Boyles, officers responded to a call on Ward Drive around 6 p.m.

The gunfire was reportedly exchanged between an individual inside a vehicle, and another person standing outside of the vehicle.

Boyles stated there were no injuries or property damage as a result of the gunfire. The two people fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

