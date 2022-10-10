ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man dies after he was found shot a few blocks away from Jackson Memorial, police say

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A man died Sunday after he was found shot just a few blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to police.

At around 4:30 p.m., Miami police units arrived at 727 NW 17th St. in response to a shooting, said Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman. Upon arrival, they found the injured man on the road.

He was transported Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center and later died, Vega said.

Police didn’t release additional information.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 4

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man dies after being shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

MIAMI – City of Miami police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of 270 NW 34th Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for several shots being fired.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man who uses walker reported missing from northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 56-year-old man who has been reported missing and may be in need of services. According to authorities, Roy Herrera was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving a treatment center in the 16500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue. Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade

Police are looking into a drive-by shooting that happened in northeast Miami-Dade on Sunday, killing one man and injuring three others. According to Miami-Dade Police, a gunshot occurred in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, injuring three males and one woman. “I mean it was that loud you wouldn’t...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house

MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Violent Crime#Jackson Memorial#Ryder Trauma Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI - Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Wynwood. Officers were sent to the 300 block of NW 34th Street after the department received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. There they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. What led to the shooting is under investigation. 
MIAMI, FL
bulletin-news.com

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

Monday night, SWAT personnel were dispatched to a Fort Lauderdale residence where a guy had been holed up inside for many hours. Before six o’clock in the evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office got a report about a domestic incident at a house close to the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy