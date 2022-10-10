On the same day Oakland Police Department are investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, elected leaders on the state and federal level joined Mayor Libby Schaaf and community members in Oakland to discuss violence prevention. Rep. Barbara Lee joined KTVU for an on-air interview where she says the root causes of violence are not being addressed in cities across the nation and that access to guns is only part of the problem.

