San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
KTVU FOX 2

Elected leaders discuss violence prevention in Oakland

On the same day Oakland Police Department are investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, elected leaders on the state and federal level joined Mayor Libby Schaaf and community members in Oakland to discuss violence prevention. Rep. Barbara Lee joined KTVU for an on-air interview where she says the root causes of violence are not being addressed in cities across the nation and that access to guns is only part of the problem.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Mayor Breed held to task over resignation letters at emergency hearing

A contentious, emergency hearing was held Tuesday to examine the mayor of San Francisco's request for appointees to sign undated letters of resignation before their appointments. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called the practice of requesting signed, undated resignation letters "improper" and "troubling." He said if any official other than Mayor London Breed had engaged in such practice, they would likely be facing official misconduct charges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigating 103rd homicide of the year as elected leaders discuss the city's violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, officials confirmed. A victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead, police say. The latest incident took place on the same day elected leaders met to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
#Protest#Kurdish#Iranian#Rally
sfstandard.com

Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The New York Times

How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails

LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
foodgressing.com

iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]

One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
SANTA CLARA, CA

