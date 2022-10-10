Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Related
'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds rally in SF in solidarity with Iranian people
Activists are calling for a regime change in Iran for its human rights violations.
KTVU FOX 2
SF doctor travels to to Ukraine for 2nd time to help victims of war
San Francisco - A Bay Area doctor is traveling to Ukraine for the second time since the war started to help the wounded. Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a San Francisco-based family physician is scheduled to leave the Bay Area on Oct. 21, he will bring medical supplies and his skills with him.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Elected leaders discuss violence prevention in Oakland
On the same day Oakland Police Department are investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, elected leaders on the state and federal level joined Mayor Libby Schaaf and community members in Oakland to discuss violence prevention. Rep. Barbara Lee joined KTVU for an on-air interview where she says the root causes of violence are not being addressed in cities across the nation and that access to guns is only part of the problem.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Mayor Breed held to task over resignation letters at emergency hearing
A contentious, emergency hearing was held Tuesday to examine the mayor of San Francisco's request for appointees to sign undated letters of resignation before their appointments. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston called the practice of requesting signed, undated resignation letters "improper" and "troubling." He said if any official other than Mayor London Breed had engaged in such practice, they would likely be facing official misconduct charges.
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating 103rd homicide of the year as elected leaders discuss the city's violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating their 103rd homicide of the year, officials confirmed. A victim of a shooting arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead, police say. The latest incident took place on the same day elected leaders met to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco supervisor who wants the Blue Angels banned complains about outside coverage of city politics
A San Francisco councilmember who suggested the Blue Angeles be banned from flying over city airspace is complaining about outside criticisms of the city.
KTVU FOX 2
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in SF draw thousands from around the world
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Yerba Buena Garden was filled with a celebration of indigenous cultures and sound on Monday, as the city marked Indigenous Peoples Day, honoring the native people who inhabited the Americas before the arrival of Christopher Columbus from Spain. "It's been 530 years of resistance since...
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots has divided opinions in the city for years.
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration at SF's Yerba Buena Gardens
Indigenous People's Day was celebrated at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Gardens on Monday. 2,000 people gathered to celebrate cultures from South America, Europe and Asia.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
SJPD got more than $41M budget increase as department faced calls to defund police, data shows
Police records obtained by the I-Team show during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, there were 514 officers who used force 1,323 times -- 77 of those officers used force up to 15 times repeatedly.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
foodgressing.com
iChina Restaurant: Chinese Fine Dining in Santa Clara CA [Review]
One of my favourite meals from my Bay Area trip this past summer was at iChina. This stunning fine dining restaurant and lounge is located in Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair and focuses on innovative Chinese cuisine with high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. China means “love China” – a name...
Comments / 3