Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NBC Chicago

Bears Keys to Win on Thursday Night Football Against Commanders

3 keys for Bears win on TNFfinal score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
NBC Chicago

Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Clear to Play Against Commanders

Jaylon Johnson clear to play against Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense will have one of its stars back on Thursday Night. Jaylon Johnson practiced in full on Wednesday and has no game designation for the team’s matchup against the Commanders. That means he’s not doubtful, or questionable, or anything like that. He’s good to go. Johnson believes he’ll be able to pick up right where he left off in Week 2, too.
NBC Chicago

Dolphins Remove Ping Pong Table From Locker Room Amid Losing Skid

Dolphins remove ping pong table from locker room amid losing skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins are sacrificing a leisure sport to concentrate on their professional sport. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that the team removed a ping pong table from its locker...
NFL
NBC Chicago

You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?

The NFL has a roughing the passer problem. Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest. Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday,...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Seahawks-Cardinals Kickoff Time Could Change Because of Mariners

Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff time could change because of Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Sunday is going to be a bit hectic in Seattle. At the moment, the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change considering the ALDS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros may also take place on the same day at the same time.
NBC Chicago

Bears Orange Uniforms Debut With New Helmet Design Thursday

Bears debut new orange alternate uniforms Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday because of their new, orange alternate uniforms they will debut. The team announced back in the summer they will wear orange...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

