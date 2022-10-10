Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Runners and volunteers show Milwaukee wants a marathon event
An hour after the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon was canceled, runner Claudia Dominguez called the organizer for Milwaukee Running Group – otherwise known as OMG – and simply said, what are we going to do?. “And I said, what are we going to do…?” replied Patrick Bieser, stunned by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Remembering Denis Sullivan: Departure of Milwaukee’s nautical icon is another loss for our local heritage
It was suddenly announced in September that Wisconsin’s flagship schooner, Discovery World’s S/V Denis Sullivan, would be sold to a nonprofit educational sailing organization based in Boston. It was an unexpected end to a journey that began in 1991, and ran aground like so many things in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a local ambivalence to preserving cultural treasures.
Daily Reporter
HGA celebrates 35 years in Milwaukee
HGA is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Milwaukee, as the mayor of Milwaukee officially proclaimed Oct. 6, 2022, as “HGA Day.”. Located in the renovated Marine Terminal Building overlooking the Milwaukee River in the Historic Third Ward, HGA has grown into one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in Wisconsin with 230 employees since opening in 1987.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Severe weather threat moves into Southeast after tornadoes reported near Milwaukee
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama until 10 pm CT Wednesday. A strong cold front is charging across the eastern half of the US this week and bringing a variety of hazardous weather, including severe thunderstorms, flooding rainfall, high winds and a dramatic drop in temperature.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
On Milwaukee
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again
RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
There’s Still Time To Catch Fall Festivals Near Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WI — Fall is a great time to get outside in Wisconsin and take in the rich offering of festivals. The changing colors of autumn provide a scenic background for fall and harvest festivals, which have contests ranging from apple bobbing and pumpkin carving to lumberjack contests and Halloween parades.
CBS 58
Police respond to near drowning of a Milwaukee infant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that they responded to the near-drowning of an 11-month-old infant boy at noon on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials report that the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 30th St. and W. Mitchell St.
Milwaukee man finds 1,600 walnuts under the hood of a car
Adam Nye, a Milwaukee resident, found more than 1,500 walnuts stashed under the hood of his nephew's car.
wuwm.com
Black Voters Matter rolls into Milwaukee and Kenosha with voter registration buses
Voter registration groups will be reaching out to people in Wisconsin over the next month. One effort currently in the state is called Black Voters Matter. Three buses of national and local activists toured a few churches in predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods Sunday morning before holding a celebration outside Turner Hall downtown.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
